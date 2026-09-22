Thisway Global Introduces Its Sovereign Blueprinttm, A Framework Establishing Sovereign AI And Digital Infrastructure Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This strategic planning and deployment framework is designed to help governments, research and academic institutions, and enterprises build independent, mission-ready AI and high-performance computing (HPC) critical infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThisWay Global (TWG) is executing on making sovereign AI and HPC infrastructure innovation operable as a governed, efficient institutional capability by introducing Sovereign BlueprintTM, a framework for evidence-based sovereign AI and digital infrastructure.

As governments, and highly regulated organizations with demanding security and audit requirements, including enterprise businesses, universities and research institutions invest in AI infrastructure outside the major cloud providers, the demand for sovereign AI has grown significantly. Buyers evaluating market offerings currently have no shared standard for comparing digital sovereignty claims, and operators have no common vocabulary for describing what jurisdictional control they've actually established over their data, models, and scheduling. Claims of digital sovereignty and compliance typically go unverified until they are later tested in court or under oath.

The Sovereign BlueprintTM is designed to make those claims verifiable. Rather than relying on a provider's assertions, the framework identifies the evidence an organization should be able to produce to corroborate digital sovereignty claims, showing who controls its data, models, computing resources, and access to them.

“Organizations are starting to invest significant budgets in sovereign AI, but buyers still have no consistent way to compare those claims,” said Stephan Fabel, Chief Executive Officer of ThisWay Global.“The Sovereign BlueprintTM establishes what evidence should exist so that digital sovereignty can be verified rather than simply asserted.”

As the creator of the Sovereign BlueprintTM and its associated processes, TWG has also developed the Amalgamy.ai software product that enables a dedicated sovereign AI innovation center to function properly. Amalgamy is vendor-agnostic and does not depend on proprietary software or a specific technology stack. By being tech neutral, Amalgam can be implemented using tooling selected by the operator, reducing the risk of vendor lock-in. A key aspect of this is the intentional use of heterogeneous hardware in the innovation center, which then serves a diverse customer base. Designing this mix of both hardware and software from the beginning is a key aspect of ThisWay Global's offering for sovereign AI and digital infrastructure compliance by design.

Information on the Sovereign BlueprintTM is available here.

About ThisWay Global

Founded in 2016, ThisWay Global is a certified Woman-Owned business based in Austin, Texas. With its roots in R&D at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, TWG partners with governments, enterprises, universities, and research institutions to accelerate AI adoption and unlock the full potential of advanced high-performance computing digital infrastructure. Today, TWG is establishing the framework for these agencies and organizations to participate in the AI/HPC industry in a responsible and transparent manner and with the aim of benefiting humanity and the world.

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Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash PR for ThisWay Global

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