Percona Adds Support For Cloudnativepg To Expand Customer Choice For Postgresql On Kubernetes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New support offering gives teams running CloudNativePG access to Percona's 24/7 database expertise without lock-in or forced migration

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a provider of open source database software, support, and services, today announced support for CloudNativePG (CNPG), the open source Kubernetes operator for PostgreSQL. The addition gives organizations running PostgreSQL in cloud-native environments access to Percona's database expertise without changing their existing technology stack.

“Customers should be able to choose the technology that best fits their environment without having to compromise on access to experienced database support,” said Kate Obiidykhata, General Manager, Cloud Native at Percona.“CNPG has become an important part of the Postgres and Kubernetes ecosystem, and supporting it allows us to meet customers where they are, expanding our Postgres support offering by adding more popular technologies to Percona's portfolio.”

CloudNativePG has become one of the most widely adopted open source operators for PostgreSQL on Kubernetes. Its growing adoption reflects the broader shift toward Kubernetes-native PostgreSQL deployments, where teams increasingly need production support that spans both the database and the infrastructure running it.

Through 24/7 Expert Support and Managed Services, Percona will provide diagnostic-level support for CloudNativePG. Customers can now:



Get expert guidance: Access Percona engineers with expertise across PostgreSQL and Kubernetes to diagnose and troubleshoot production environments.

Keep their existing architecture: Run CloudNativePG without being required to migrate to the Percona Operator for PostgreSQL.

Get support adopting new technology: Receive guidance when evaluating or adding CloudNativePG, as well as ongoing support once the database is in production. Draw on multi-database expertise: Work with a team experienced across PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and Kubernetes-based database environments.



Percona's CloudNativePG offering is an addition to, not a replacement for, the Percona Operator for PostgreSQL. Percona will continue to actively develop and fully support its own operator, while customers standardized on CNPG can continue using their existing operator with Percona.

“The addition of CloudNativePG reflects our broader strategy to support open source databases across Kubernetes environments and give organizations the freedom to choose the technology that works best for them,” said Obiidykhata.“Whether a customer is evaluating a new operator, migrating from another platform, or already running CloudNativePG in production, we can support that journey without requiring them to move to a proprietary stack.”

For more information, visit Percona's CloudNativePG page or contact us to get started.

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey, and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms - through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise. The way is open. For more information, visit .

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Janabeth Ward

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