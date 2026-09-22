Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Investment In Climalock And Appointment Of Mitch Poindexter As CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and WARSAW, Mo., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a Chicago-based private investment firm, today announced its investment in Climalock, a leading independent provider of insulation panel systems for aboveground storage tanks serving agricultural, data center, fire protection, and other industrial markets. The company supports tank manufacturers and construction partners with insulation solutions essential for temperature control, product preservation, and risk management.

As part of the investment, Granite Creek appointed Mitch Poindexter to Chief Executive Officer. Poindexter brings more than 25 years of C-suite experience building businesses and high-performing teams. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Power/Grid Development at CAM Integrated Solutions, an energy services provider.

"For more than a decade, Climalock has earned a reputation for quality and service in a large and growing tank insulation market, making this a compelling investment," said Pete Pacelli, Managing Director at Granite Creek. "Mitch's end-market expertise, strategic thinking, and technical background make him the right leader to expand on that foundation."

"Climalock built its reputation one installation at a time, and that discipline is how we will continue to serve customers under my leadership," said Mitch Poindexter, Chief Executive Officer of Climalock. "With the support of Granite Creek, we plan to invest in people and processes to accelerate growth, while continuing to deliver with the same level of attention that customers have come to expect from Climalock."

Granite Creek's investment in Climalock aligns with the firm's broader agribusiness strategy, which focuses on supporting businesses that improve productivity, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen rural communities.

About Climalock

Headquartered in Warsaw, Missouri, Climalock is a leading independent provider of insulation panel systems for above ground storage tanks. The company designs, manufactures, and installs solutions that support temperature control, product preservation, and energy efficiency, serving agricultural, data center, fire protection, water and wastewater, bioenergy, chemical storage, and other industrial markets across the United States and Canada. Climalock partners with tank manufacturers, general contractors, and engineering firms and is known for high-quality products, reliable installation services, and a strong emphasis on worker training and safety.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower middle-market companies across agribusiness, business services, manufacturing, healthcare, and aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

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