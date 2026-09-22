Nutanix Acquires Ryax Technologies To Help Customers Accelerate Agentic AI Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ryax platform provides smart scheduling and performance optimization, with planned integration into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform and Nutanix Enterprise AI

News Summary



Nutanix is announcing its acquisition of Ryax Technologies, an AI-driven compute orchestration and management platform company based in France. Nutanix plans to integrate the Ryax platform's advanced GPU utilization and smart scheduling capabilities into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform and Nutanix Enterprise AI.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTN ), a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, today announced its acquisition of Ryax Technologies (Ryax), an AI-driven compute orchestration and management platform company based in France. The acquisition will accelerate Nutanix's strategy to empower enterprises to build, run, and govern agentic AI anywhere by integrating the Ryax platform's advanced GPU utilization and smart scheduling capabilities directly into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) and Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI).

The rapid expansion of agentic AI is driving up the demand for efficient inference workloads across the enterprise. However, GPU shortages and fragmented infrastructure have led many organizations to split their compute footprint across private data centers, hyperscalers, and neoclouds to find available capacity. To make these deployments economically viable, enterprises need a unified hybrid cloud operating model that abstracts this complexity, simplifies operations, and maximizes hardware efficiency.

Additionally, enterprises today often struggle to move AI projects from experimentation into production because of the significant infrastructure integration and manual configuration required. The Ryax platform is designed to resolve these challenges by automating the underlying infrastructure, data, hardware, and code to help customers deploy AI projects faster, more cost-effectively, and more reliably.

With the Ryax platform, Nutanix is targeting two critical architectural capabilities for customers: Intelligent Resource Optimization and AI-Aware Smart Scheduling.

Intelligent Resource Optimization: The Ryax platform enables customers to make the most effective use of available computing resources, such as GPUs and CPUs, to improve performance and reduce waste.

AI-Aware Smart Scheduling: Customers will be able to automatically place AI workloads on cost-effective hardware to help maximize performance and budget.

Together, these capabilities are designed to help customers advance AI initiatives by improving infrastructure efficiency, managing costs, and making better use of available hardware.

“The Ryax platform was built to give enterprises seamless execution across hybrid infrastructure like private data centers, hyperscalers and neoclouds, handling the backend complexity so teams can deploy, scale and manage AI workflows from day one,” said Andry Razafinjatovo, CEO, Ryax Technologies.“By combining our technology and talented team with Nutanix and its hybrid cloud platform, we will further empower organizations to accelerate their agentic AI initiatives seamlessly, wherever their infrastructure lives.”

“Agentic AI requires a flexible architecture, simple operations and the ability to use infrastructure far more efficiently,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, CEO of Nutanix.“Our acquisition of Ryax helps to directly answer the challenges enterprises face today with agentic AI infrastructure management. The acquisition marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to simplifying enterprise AI at scale. We are thrilled to welcome the talented Ryax team to Nutanix as we continue to deliver on our promise to help customers safely run AI, applications and data anywhere.”

Nutanix plans to integrate the Ryax platform into future releases of NKP and NAI. The Ryax team will join Nutanix in France and will continue to drive this transformative technology forward. The financial impact of the acquisition is not material to Nutanix.

For more information, read the blog.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, offering organizations a unified infrastructure software platform to safely run AI, applications and data anywhere. Trusted by customers worldwide, Nutanix empowers over 50% of the Global 2000 to innovate faster with AI, while modernizing infrastructure, simplifying operations, and controlling costs. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

©2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Kubernetes is a registered trademark of The Linux Foundation in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nutanix's acquisition of Ryax Technologies; the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; Nutanix's plans, objectives and expectations with respect to the integration of Ryax technology and personnel; the development, integration, availability, features, functionality and performance of current and future products and offerings, including Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) and Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI); expected customer benefits; Nutanix's AI strategy; and future market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on Nutanix's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, opinions, and beliefs. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: risks associated with successfully integrating Ryax's technology, operations and personnel; risks that anticipated product integrations, enhancements, capabilities, features, functionality or customer benefits may not be achieved on the anticipated timeline or at all; risks relating to customer adoption and market acceptance; competitive market conditions; rapidly evolving AI technologies; and other risks and uncertainties described in Nutanix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nutanix undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Certain product integrations, features and functionality described in this press release, including anticipated integrations of Ryax technology into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform and Nutanix Enterprise AI, remain under development and will be offered, if at all, on a when-and-if-available basis. Future product plans, features and functionality are subject to change at Nutanix's discretion. Any future product or product feature information referenced in this press release is intended to outline Nutanix's current product direction and plans and is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any particular functionality.

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