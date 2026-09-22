Redwood Logistics Drives More Than $2M In Savings For Tilebar Through Carrier Network Expansion And Closed-Loop Freight Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4PL provider engineers a pool point optimization strategy, delivering combined procurement and transportation savings for the tile and flooring retailer

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America's leading modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers, today announced results from its freight management engagement with TileBar, a leading design resource for tile and bath, generating combined procurement and optimization savings. The results were driven by expanding TileBar's carrier network beyond its previous broker relationship and engineering a closed-loop freight strategy that reduced costs in both directions across the network.

Prior to working with Redwood, TileBar's freight was managed by an incumbent broker whose carrier network left significant options on the table. While many incumbent carriers were retained and awards restructured to better fit their network, 2 new carriers were introduced with a strong background in residential and difficult to handle cargo that drove both savings and improved customer experience.

"The carriers we introduced for TileBar weren't hidden in a database somewhere,” said Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood.“They were simply outside the incumbent's network. That's the gap we closed. Bringing new providers to the table with a footprint that fit well for both TileBar and the carrier. TileBar's freight profile and the closed-loop structure we built from there compounded the savings in ways a lane-by-lane renegotiation never would have.”

Redwood extended the work further to map a new LTL pool distribution network that made small but impactful changes to an existing pool point network, and mapped future pool points into the program as TileBar works through a state of the art expansion in Arizona slated to open in the fall of 2026."We had a broker managing our freight, but we didn't have full visibility into what our carrier options actually were,” said Reggy Soenarso, COO, TileBar.“Redwood changed that quickly. The savings we've realized aren't from squeezing existing carriers, they came from bringing the right carriers into our network for the first time and restructuring how freight flows across our distribution points.”

The TileBar results reflect a consistent pattern in Redwood's approach. Data tools can benchmark pricing and flag lane inefficiencies, but they cannot identify which carriers hold available capacity in a specific corridor, activate relationships to bring net-new carriers into a network, or structure a closed-loop arrangement that compresses costs in both directions. That level of orchestration depends on carrier relationships and market knowledge built over time.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics® is a leading logistics company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago. For more than two decades, Redwood has delivered innovative solutions for moving and managing freight while helping shippers build smarter and more adaptable supply chains. Redwood is a modern 4PL that unifies logistics execution, supply chain technology, and open-ecosystem integration to run, optimize, and continually improve complex supply chains.

This model brings together deep multimodal execution expertise with advanced integration and orchestration capabilities to provide real-time visibility, reduce operating costs, and support more intelligent end-to-end operations.

This approach is powered by RedwoodConnectTM, a digital supply chain integration platform that links partners, technologies, and processes into a coordinated and flexible ecosystem. Through this strategy, Redwood enables customers to shape their own digital supply chain fingerprint and access the tools, insights, and experience required to manage dynamic logistics networks.

About TileBar

Founded in 2009 in New York City, TileBar is a leading design resource for tile and bath. With tailored, expert solutions that exceed the expectations of residential and trade clients alike, TileBar provides the most modern and inspiring tile and stone shopping experience in the industry. Through a curated product assortment, technical innovation, personalized service, and an elevated omnichannel experience, TileBar ensures that every project accomplishes a unique vision and aesthetic. TileBar currently serves residential and commercial clients across the United States, with thousands of ready-to-ship tiles available on tilebar.com and in its nine showrooms across the United States.

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