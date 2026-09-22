Le Mans Ultimate Adds Second US Track Pack DLC To Build On Commercial Success Of V1.4

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company"), a racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, today released version 1.4.2 of Le Mans Ultimate, delivering the second instalment of the U.S. Track Pass, updated 2026 Le Mans and European Le Mans Series liveries, a first look at the redeveloped RaceControl.gg platform, and continued stability and matchmaking improvements across online play.

Version 1.4.2 builds on the momentum of Version 1.4, released July 28, 2026, which introduced U.S. Track Pack 1, the first wave of U.S. content including the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Daytona International Speedway. U.S. Track Pack 1 received a positive reception from the Le Mans Ultimate community and saw strong engagement, not only within the U.S. but across global markets generally, achieving Le Mans Ultimate's biggest DLC launch day revenues. In fact, the release of U.S. Track Pack 1 contributed to Motorsport Games' second-best day in terms of total daily sales since the Le Mans Ultimate's Early Access launch in February 2024.

The latest update (Version 1.4.2) expands the U.S. DLC offering with US Track Pack 2, adding Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and the Streets of Long Beach circuit to Le Mans Ultimate. Road Atlanta joins the roster ahead of the real-world Petit Le Mans, with an in-game 10-hour endurance special event the following week after release, while Long Beach becomes the title's first true street circuit. U.S. Track Pack 2 is priced at $19.99 (local currency pricing applies). The content is included automatically for U.S. Track Pass holders and RaceControl Pro+ subscribers.

The update also brings Le Mans Ultimate's livery roster in line with the 2026 racing season, adding the LMP2 and LMGT3 24 Hours of Le Mans specials - following the Hypercar class update in Version 1.4. Alongside this, the European Le Mans Series grid has been refreshed across all three classes to reflect the 2026 season.

Motorsport Games has also provided the first public preview of the redeveloped RaceControl.gg, the online home of Le Mans Ultimate's multiplayer and RaceControl services. Built on the RaceOS platform introduced in Version 1.4, the new site is designed to improve functionality and user experience, including a full upcoming race schedule and the ability for players to register for online events directly from the website. Further functionality will continue to roll out ahead of Version 1.5.

"Version 1.4.2 reflects our continued commitment to refining the online and player experience for our community, alongside exciting new content with U.S. Track Pack 2 and updated 2026 liveries," said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. "We're also excited to give players their first look at the new RaceControl.gg, a key part of the platform investment we've been building toward. This crucial next step further enables us to own and manage our technology within our online ecosystem. With U.S. Track Pack 3 and further single-player development on the way, we remain focused on delivering our most ambitious update yet with Version 1.5."

Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.4.2 is available now on Steam. For the full change log and additional information, visit

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms, and is an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: Welcome to Motorsport Games - Motorsport Games.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, the related conference call and webcast which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements or information in this press release, the related conference call and webcast that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as“continue,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“expected,”“plans,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements concerning improving functionality and user experience through the redeveloped RaceControl.gg website, rolling out further functionality ahead of Version 1.5 of of Le Mans Ultimate, the Company's commitment to refining the online & player experience for its community, RaceControl.gg being a key part of the platform investment Motorsport Games' has been building toward, this next step further enabling the Company to own and manage its technology within its online ecosystem, remaining focused on delivering Motorsport Games' most ambitious update yet with Version 1.5 and building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to continue development of new content and new features for Le Mans Ultimate and the ability to make racing games that are authentically close to reality and build a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2026, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

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