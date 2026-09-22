Steve Nottingham Named CEO Of Retail Sports Marketing As Company Rebrands To RSM&

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ownership. New leadership. New brand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Sports Marketing (RSM), a leader in activations and experiential retail programs, today announced the appointment of Steve Nottingham as CEO and the company's rebrand to RSM&. The moves mark the next chapter for the company following its acquisition by The Barnett Group, with an expanded vision for experiential marketing that connects real-world experiences with data, intelligence, commerce and digital amplification.

The“&” represents that evolution: the connection between people & data, physical & digital, brands & consumers, experience & commerce. RSM& brings those disciplines together to help marketers turn a single live moment into a program that can scale across markets, seasons and audiences.

“For 23 years, I've had the privilege of helping build RSM into what it is today, and through all of the changes in our industry, one thing has never changed: the power of bringing people and brands together in the real world,” said Nathan Spang, President and Chief Growth Officer of RSM&.“We're now building on that experience with new capabilities, technology and leadership to take RSM into its next chapter.”

That expertise is already trusted by leading brands and retailers.

“At Haleon, we believe the strongest experiential programs are built through collaboration, shared accountability and a relentless focus on delivering value for customers and shoppers. RSM has been a valued partner in bringing impactful brand and retailer-specific initiatives to life. Their combination of strategic thinking, creativity, operational excellence and deep understanding of the retail ecosystem has helped us create meaningful experiences, from soccer-inspired programs to customer-specific activations that engage shoppers and support shared business objectives,” said Stephanie Porter, Omni-Shopper Marketing, Haleon.

As RSM&'s new CEO, Steve Nottingham brings more than a decade of global media, transformation and marketing leadership to the company. Throughout his career, he has led global teams and complex engagements for some of the world's most recognized brands, including Cadillac, Diageo, Colgate-Palmolive, McDonald's and Visa. His experience spans media strategy, digital transformation, data and technology.

At RSM&, Nottingham will lead the company's evolution of experiences being a largely one-off tactic into a plannable, buyable and measurable media channel. At the center of that strategy is R.96, a proprietary intelligence platform that connects audience insights with strategy, execution, conversion, amplification and measurement.

“Nothing replaces the power of a real, in-person moment,” said Steve Nottingham, CEO of RSM&.“That's where brands earn trust, where a shopper or fan feels seen, and where a personalized experience actually sticks. The opportunity now is to take that power beyond a single event and scale it without losing what makes it human. Experiences are now the next catalysts for growth, and we're giving brands a way to amplify human connection across every market and moment. That's what RSM& is built to do.”

“This is the right moment for trusted, authentic experiences. Digital saturation and confusion are pushing consumers back toward something they can see, feel and experience in real life. RSM has built an incredible foundation over the past 30 years-a strong culture, deep client relationships and a reputation for delivering with consistency and excellence,” said Ken Barnett, Chairman of The Barnett Group.“RSM& is about building on that foundation by expanding and connecting experiences in new ways. We're investing in the talent, technology and capabilities to take what has made RSM special and scale its impact for the next generation of brands, retailers and consumers.”

RSM& will introduce its refreshed brand identity during Shoptalk Fall with a Nashville-inspired experience featuring live acoustic performances from Song Suffragettes and a Gigi Pip custom hat bar.

Learn more at RSMand.live.

ABOUT RSM&

RSM&, formerly Retail Sports Marketing, is an experiential marketing agency that helps brands and retailers turn real-world experiences into measurable growth. With 30 years of experience and more than 110,000 retail activations annually, RSM& combines strategy, creative, execution, technology and data to connect brands with consumers in the moments that matter.

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