Life Science Intelligence Partners With Opus Origin To Accelerate The Expansion Of Its Premium Global Platforms For Medtech Innovation And Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. & LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Strategic investment supports the continued expansion of LSI's market-leading platforms to meet increasing global demand for the relationships and insights that power innovation.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. & LONDON - September 22, 2026 - Life Science Intelligence (“LSI”), the company behind the world's leading medtech innovation and investment summits and the Compass AI intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Opus Origin, the London-based specialist investor. Opus Origin will deploy its deep operational experience to strengthen LSI's ability to serve the global medtech and life sciences innovation and investment ecosystem. Scott Pantel will continue to lead LSI as CEO, working with the existing team to write the Company's next chapter.

This partnership builds on LSI's mission to enable medtech innovation and investment wherever in the world it takes place. With Opus Origin as a partner, LSI will invest in scaling its flagship USA, Europe, and Asia summits, while launching premium experiences in high-growth market verticals that continue to serve the dynamic needs of the industry. The Company will also deepen the data, research, and AI capabilities of Compass AI, its proprietary intelligence platform, while expanding its digital media and editorial coverage that keeps the global medtech ecosystem informed and connected year-round.

“When we started LSI twenty years ago, our mission was simple: to help great medtech companies find the capital, partners, and visibility needed to bring life-changing technologies to patients,” said Scott Pantel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LSI.“At a time when innovation is accelerating and the world around us is changing faster than ever, our purpose has never mattered more, and the opportunity to improve lives has never been greater. In Opus Origin, we've found a partner who shares our mission and values and who brings the resources and experience to help us better serve the global community of innovators, investors, strategics, healthcare practitioners, vendors, and professional service providers at the heart of LSI.”

“The mission that first drew me to LSI as a medtech entrepreneur is clearer and more ambitious today than ever,” said Henry Peck, Chief Business Officer of LSI.“Opus Origin gives us new resources to expand and deepen everything the medtech industry loves, trusts, and relies on LSI for, from capital connections to proprietary insights. That will be on display at LSI Europe '26 in Barcelona, our strongest European summit to date. We'll carry this momentum into LSI USA '27 and beyond as we scale our events, intelligence, and media platforms to support medtech leaders wherever and whenever they do business.”

The partnership comes at an important moment. Innovation in the medtech and life sciences industry continues to accelerate. As information becomes more abundant and the need for trusted perspectives grows, the role of platforms like LSI that foster meaningful human connections, deliver first-party insights, and provide clarity in a complex industry landscape has never been more important. With Opus Origin, LSI will deepen those capabilities to better help executives identify opportunities earlier, make more informed decisions, form stronger partnerships, and advance patient care.

“Demand for premium live experiences is booming; the medtech and life sciences sectors are poised for durable, long-term growth; and LSI has built the defining platform at the intersection of both,” said Sam Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Opus Origin.“LSI has not only created best-in-class events but augmented them with the unique, market-leading intelligence, media and technology infrastructure that makes the whole ecosystem accelerate. As innovation becomes more complex and artificial intelligence reshapes how companies discover, evaluate, and act on information, we believe integrated platforms that combine meaningful relationships with proprietary insights will become more essential. We are proud to partner with Scott, Henry and the LSI team to advance the company's continued growth while preserving the culture and mission that have made it successful.”

The LSI Board of Directors will be chaired by Greg Topalian, an experienced media and events executive with a strong track record of building and scaling industry platforms.

"I've spent my career building businesses that bring industries together, and I've learned that the best platforms do more than create opportunities to meet. They become the connective tissue of the markets they serve," said Greg Topalian, Chair of the Board. "LSI has accomplished exactly that for the global medtech and life sciences community by bringing together decision makers, ideas, and insights that help advance innovation. The strongest businesses are those that continue to create value as their industries evolve, and I believe LSI is uniquely positioned to help the healthcare industry navigate an increasingly dynamic and information-rich environment. I couldn't be more excited to work with LSI as it enters this next stage."

LSI's Emerging Medtech Summits across the United States, Europe, and Asia have convened more than 13,000 leaders from 60 countries and facilitated more than 75,000 partnering meetings. Since 2022 alone, LSI alumni companies have completed more than 700 private financing and M&A transactions totaling nearly $15 billion, including 35 acquisitions. LSI's research, editorial content, and digital media reach hundreds of thousands of global medtech professionals year-round.

LSI will continue to operate under its existing brand, leadership and mission. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP served as lead counsel and lead transaction advisor to Life Science Intelligence, Inc. Solomon Partners Securities, LLC also advised the Company in connection with the transaction.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

Life Science Intelligence is a leading medtech market intelligence, media and events company. LSI produces the industry's premier innovation and investment summits bringing together over 3,500 executives and investors annually across the United States, Europe and Asia, and operates Compass AI, the AI-powered intelligence platform for the private medtech markets. Through its events, data and editorial, LSI connects innovators, investors, strategics and advisors to accelerate the technologies improving patient care worldwide. Learn more at lifesciencemarketresearch.com.

About Opus Origin

Opus Origin is a specialist investor with a unique blend of operational experience and value-creation expertise. We focus on mixed-media business models that leverage rich, proprietary data to generate unique insights and long-term customer value. Founded on decades of experience and a long-term investment philosophy, we partner with founders and management teams to accelerate growth through investment in people, platforms, and product strategy, while preserving the culture and independence that make their businesses distinctive.

Contact

LSI

Henry Peck

Chief Business Officer

Email: ...

Media contact

MC Services AG

Europe: Brittney Sojeva

Tel: +49 211 529 252 14

North America: Laurie Doyle

Tel: +1 339 832 0752

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