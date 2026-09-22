Zurich And Cytora Win 2026 Datos Impact Award For Data Innovation In Commercial Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors the AI-powered submission transformation that cut manual processing and triage time by 80% across 20+ global markets

Chicago, IL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytora today announced that Zurich Commercial Insurance and Cytora have been named winners in the Data category of the 2026 Datos Impact Awards in Insurance Technology. The recognition honors the two organizations' joint program to deploy Cytora's Agentic AI platform across Zurich's global mid-market underwriting operations, achieving an 80% reduction in manual submission triage time and improving digitization accuracy from below 80% to 98% across more than 20 countries.

The Datos Impact Awards in Insurance Technology is the largest peer-juried award program for insurer CIOs and their teams. Submissions are anonymously evaluated by members of the Datos Insights Insurance Technology Executive Council, a body of senior insurance technology leaders with direct experience managing complex, large-scale technology initiatives. The Data category recognizes projects fundamentally focused on accessing and using information to deliver measurable business outcomes across the insurance value chain.

“Speed and accuracy in mid-market underwriting are not just operational goals - they are competitive ones, and this program has delivered on both,” said Armin Schaefer, Head of Customer & Digital IT, Zurich Commercial Insurance.“Deploying a globally consistent, AI-powered intake across more than 20 markets in under 16 months is a milestone for our underwriting teams, and recognition from Datos confirms the real business impact this work has generated.”

“Zurich set out to solve one of commercial insurance's hardest operational problems - turning a fragmented, manual submission process into a globally consistent, decision-ready workflow at scale,” said Juan de Castro, President, Cytora.“This recognition from Datos reflects what Zurich's underwriting and technology teams built: a program at industry-leading pace that is scaling globally while adapting to each market's local needs”

About Cytora

Cytora is the pioneer of agentic AI applied to commercial insurance workflows to digitize and automate risk workflows at unparalleled levels of performance, configurability and scalability across the enterprise. With Cytora, commercial insurers uplift their premiums, improve control over risk selection and transform service to brokers and clients.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Cytora 6784385093...