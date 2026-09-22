Chief Media Launches CMX Direct, Bringing Cross-Media Buying And Measurement Directly To Brands And Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chief Media, an independent performance media and data science agency, today announced the launch of CMX Direct, a new platform that gives brands and digital agencies direct access to cross-media campaign activation, optimization and measurement across linear television, connected television (CTV) and online video (OLV).

CMX Direct brings technology and capabilities traditionally delivered through an agency-managed model directly to advertisers that want greater control over media execution. Through the platform, advertisers can access inventory from more than 500 publishers while using Chief Media's technology to manage, optimize and measure performance across screens.

CMX Direct is the direct component of CMX, Chief Media's legacy reporting and analytics platform. CMX brings Chief's data, media planning, rate structure, campaign execution, optimization and measurement capabilities together under a single platform brand, reflecting the company's growing focus on cross-media performance.

“Advertisers have grown accustomed to having direct control over their CTV and social campaigns, and we believe Linear TV should be just as accessible,” said Scott Paternoster, CEO of Chief Media.“CMX Direct brings Linear, CTV and OLV together in one unified platform, giving brands and digital agencies the ability to directly activate, manage and optimize campaigns across screens. At the same time, they continue to have direct access to Chief Media's team, marketplace expertise and strategic support whenever they need it.”

Chief Media's proprietary device-matching technology connects campaign exposure and deterministic performance across screens, helping advertisers understand how media reaches audiences and contributes to results. CMX Direct combines that measurement capability with direct inventory access, campaign optimization and performance reporting through an efficient, performance-based rate structure.

For agencies, CMX Direct extends cross-media capabilities while maintaining control of the client relationship and campaign strategy.

“Our clients expect us to move quickly across channels while giving them a much clearer view into performance,” said Shattuck Groome, Chief Media Officer for MileMarker.“CMX Direct is a great option to access premium inventory and the ability to manage and measure campaigns across screens without introducing another disconnected workflow.”





For brands, CMX Direct provides an alternative to choosing between a fully managed agency relationship and building an in-house media buying and measurement operation.

CMX Direct supports all types of campaigns, from brand awareness to customer acquisition objectives, across premium linear and streaming environments. Advertisers can use the platform to manage campaigns directly while accessing Chief Media's cross-media infrastructure and performance capabilities.

About Chief Media

Since 2001, Chief Media has provided direct-response and performance-media services supported by technology designed to help clients engage customers and measure campaign performance.

Chief Media combines media planning, buying, attribution, data science and campaign optimization capabilities across multiple channels. Its CMX platform supports integrated media planning, campaign execution, measurement and optimization across connected devices, digital environments and retail interactions.

With over 25 years of agency experience, Chief Media works with clients across direct-response, performance marketing, ecommerce, cost-effective brand building, and retail opportunities.





Attachments



Picture 1

Picture 2 Picture 3

CONTACT: Rich Cherecwich...