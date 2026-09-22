Bevi® Enters The Better-For-You Soda, Sports, And Energy Drink Markets With Bevipoptm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now available to order in the U.S. and Canada, BeviPop comes in four flavors: Root Beer, Orange Cream, Lemon Lime, and Blueberry Fizz. Bevi is also releasing the Signature Countertop – its most advanced countertop machine with double the beverage capacity.









The Bevi Signature Countertop machine, featuring the company's first better-for-you soda, BeviPop. Source: Bevi

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevi ® today announced the launch of its first better-for-you soda, BeviPopTM, and the next era of its countertop machine, Bevi Signature Countertop. Now available to order in the U.S. and Canada, these new drinks and hardware demonstrate Bevi's continued commitment to delivering beverages that are better for people and the planet.

“Modern, lower-sugar sodas are a $2 billion category outgrowing traditional soda to meet the increased demand for drinks with bold, satisfying flavors and zero sugar crash. Unfortunately, the market is still bogged down by single-use cans and bottles that can't be customized to meet individual wellness goals or taste preferences. BeviPop is our answer to that shift, introducing a truly flavor-forward profile that rivals top-selling sodas while enabling complete personalization for every drinker,” said Cathy Lewenberg, CEO, Bevi.“This launch marks the beginning of Bevi's expansion beyond water to deliver a full beverage solution. Using our core rich flavor foundation, we can now provide everything from customizable sodas to sports hydration and functional energy, giving commercial spaces – from offices to schools to hotels – a complete drink program with zero packaging waste.”

BeviPop: The Low-Calorie, Low-Sugar, Better-for-You Soda

Better-for-you soda typically refers to drinks with fewer calories and less sugar than traditional brands. BeviPop takes that promise further, with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes. Bevi's in-house team of beverage scientists and R&D experts curated BeviPop based on rigorous in-market testing and flavor mixing to deliver the soda experience people know and love.

The result is a product that bridges the gap between traditional soda loyalty and modern wellness behaviors, available in four craveable flavors – each with only 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar per 12 oz serving: Root Beer, Orange Cream, Lemon Lime, and Blueberry Fizz.

“The Bevi machine continues to be one of the most utilized amenities in our company café and is a favorite among employees for its variety, convenience, and customizable beverage options,” said Michelle O'Malley, Office Manager, Wi-Tronix.“The addition of BeviPop has expanded those choices even further, making it easy for our team to stay hydrated and energized throughout the day.”







BeviPop and BeviWater compared to leading traditional and better–for-you soda. Source: Bevi

Enhanced Carbonation for the BeviPop Experience

To deliver the crisp, bubbly experience consumers expect from soda, Bevi is introducing the Carbonation Plus Nozzle, a hardware upgrade that increases carbonation by 18%. The upgrade enables BeviPop on existing Bevi Signature Standup machines, bringing the new beverage experience to Bevi machines across the U.S. and Canada.

Functional Soda: Personalized to Your Preferences

Because BeviPop is dispensed directly from Bevi machines, users can customize their soda experience by adding and combining functional ingredients, such as Electrolytes, Energy Boost, Vitamin Boost, and Focus Blend (available only in the U.S.). With Bevi, users can also choose the strength of each optional BeviBoost to add to any beverage, ensuring a truly personalized experience in every pour.

“Bevi provides a level of customization that bottled and canned beverages simply cannot compete with. With today's launch, Bevi users can now personalize not only their waters, but also their sodas – adding to the thousands of possible beverage combinations that our machines uniquely deliver,” said Julien Levesque, VP of Product, Bevi.“We are consistently evaluating feedback from customers and partners all over the world to inform our product roadmap, and BeviPop unlocks some of our most in-demand drinks that our users have been craving. Stay tuned for even more variety in the future thanks to our powerhouse team of beverage R&D and engineering experts.”

Bevi's First Line of Energy and Sports Drinks

Recognizing the growing demand for low-calorie, low-sugar drink options in other drink categories beyond soda, Bevi is also introducing its first energy and sports drinks. By installing both BeviPop and either Electrolytes or Energy Boost in their Bevi machines, clients will unlock two new beverage choices that will autopopulate on the recently upgraded machine UI: BeviSport and BeviEnergy.

Unlike bottled sports drinks, BeviSport is a fully customizable, electrolyte-boosted beverage with less sugar and no synthetic dyes. Each BeviSport flavor – Orange Hydrate, Citrus Refresh, and Blueberry Balance - has 102.5 mg of electrolytes and only 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar per 12 oz serving.

BeviEnergy delivers the caffeine boost most energy drink users crave, but with lower sugar and no artificial flavors. Each BeviEnergy flavor – Root Beer Bolt, Orange Overdrive, Citrus Charge, and Blueberry Bold – has 100 mg of caffeine and only 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar per 12 oz serving.

Signature Countertop: Bevi's Most Advanced Countertop Dispenser

With double the flavor capacity of the previous countertop model - increasing from four options to eight - Signature Countertop significantly expands the variety of beverages Bevi can deliver while maintaining the sleek, compact footprint of a countertop machine.

Designed and assembled in the U.S., Signature Countertop comes in white and black, and also features:



Unmatched customization: Personalize every pour with multiple flavors, functional enhancements, and carbonation options.

Crisper carbonation: The machine comes equipped with Bevi's Carbonation Plus Nozzle, unlocking advanced carbonation for sparkling beverages and BeviPop.

Advanced filtration: Cleaner, better-tasting water with filtration that can remove contaminants, including 99.9% of microplastics when using Bevi's recommended filter. Connected technology: Real-time system monitoring and a 10” touchscreen with touchless dispensing for a seamless, modern beverage experience.



Together with Bevi's advanced filtration, connected technology, and customizable experience, the new machine demonstrates how Bevi is expanding what a single beverage system can deliver.

To learn more about Bevi, visit bevi.co and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Bevi

Founded in 2013 with a vision to eliminate the need for single-use bottles and cans, Hydration Labs, Inc. d.b.a. Bevi is redefining how beverages are delivered in commercial spaces. Best known for its Smart Water Cooler®, Bevi has grown into the leading connected beverage system, combining hardware, software, data, and beverage innovation to deliver still, sparkling, flavored, and enhanced drinks on demand. Powered by real-time connectivity and insights, Bevi enables organizations like Hyatt, Tripadvisor, Netflix, and Delta to offer customizable, healthy beverage experiences while reducing environmental impact. To date, Bevi machines have eliminated the need for more than one billion single-use plastic bottles and cans. Thousands of organizations across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland hydrate sustainably with Bevi machines, including workplaces, gyms, hotels, retail stores, airports, hospitals, universities, and more.

For more information, visit and follow Bevi on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

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