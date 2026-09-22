Sonoco To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, will announce third quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

Event: Sonoco Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast

Time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at

Analysts and Participants will receive a unique dial-in code upon registration by email.

Webcast Link:



About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. A Fortune 500 company, Sonoco generated net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 263 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America's Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek. In 2025, the Company was included on USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at .

Contact: Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

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