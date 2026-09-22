Haelan Capital Partners Launches With First Investment: Virtual Acute Care Leader Nuview Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm introduces its Growth Enablement Model (GEM) to help tech-enabled healthcare services companies achieve their full potential

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Haelan Capital Partners, a new private equity firm investing at the intersection of healthcare and technology, launched with the announcement of its investment in NuView Health, a pioneering virtual care solution that partners with hospital systems and provider groups to deliver on-demand access to physicians across a range of sub-specialties. The NuView investment reflects Haelan Capital's operating model: to help founder-owned healthcare companies succeed by bringing capital and capability to their teams.

Haelan Capital's Growth Enablement Model (“GEM”) natively integrates operational resources within the firm alongside its investment team and, taking advantage of the group's shared expertise, deploys those resources to help build infrastructure for companies reshaping the healthcare landscape.

“The U.S. is the world's leader in medical innovation, but too much of that innovation never reaches patients at scale. Part of that is systemic, and part of it is execution,” said Gregg Osenkowski, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Haelan Capital.“We are launching Haelan Capital because we believe that the right capital and the right operational support will help fuel the success of the healthcare businesses making a meaningful difference in patient care.”

Haelan Capital invests in founder-owned, lower middle market healthcare service businesses where technology is helping create new possibilities for how care is delivered, managed, and scaled. The firm's GEM CXO team, an in-house, cross-functional group of experienced healthcare executives, provides active operational support to the founders, management teams, and clinicians of the businesses in which Haelan Capital invests. This partnership-driven approach is designed to improve dialogue and reduce operational friction, resulting in thriving healthcare companies.

In its first investment, Haelan Capital has partnered with NuView Health. A solutions partner to health systems and provider groups, NuView focuses on areas such as ICU, neurology, stroke, and infectious disease. NuView Health's hybrid on-site and virtual care model expands providers' capabilities while controlling costs. The company's values-based culture and orientation, as well as their strong and growing position in the market, aligns well with Haelan Capital's partnership-based approach.

“We've built NuView Health to pair advanced virtual care with a robust staff of board-certified physicians to deliver a patient and physician experience that's second to none,” said Dr. P. William Ludwig, President of NuView Health.“We see this investment from Haelan Capital as a vote of confidence in our approach and we're excited about the next chapter for our company.”

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, NuView has approximately 150 active providers across more than 60 active facilities, and their doctors have helped over one million patients in the United States. Becker's Health IT recently named NuView Health one of the“telehealth companies to know” in 2026. NuView Health was represented by Oppenheimer & Co. in the transaction.

“I've been fortunate to have worked for several successful healthcare companies, and I've come to appreciate that assembling great teams is key to driving outstanding results. Gregg and I are launching Haelan Capital because we think there's a better model for healthcare investing: one that provides capital as well as operating talent to help execute,” said Scott Castle, Co-Founder and Partner at Haelan Capital.“By providing healthcare companies with the executive support they need, we believe that clinicians will be able to focus on delivering better health outcomes for their patients.”

About Haelan Capital Partners

Haelan Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing at the intersection of healthcare and technology. The firm pursues control buyouts of lower middle market, technology-enabled healthcare service businesses. Haelan Capital was founded by Gregg Osenkowski and Scott Castle around a single question: how can lower middle market healthcare investing be done better? Haelan Capital invests in founder-owned companies that help improve healthcare access, affordability, quality, and outcomes. The firm's unique Growth Enablement Model (“GEM”) natively integrates a ready-to-deploy C-suite of experienced healthcare operators alongside the firm's investment team. Learn more at haelancapital.com.

About NuView Health

NuView Health brings academic-level care to community hospitals onsite and via telemedicine nationwide-aligning specialists, physicians, and patients to elevate the quality of care, lower costs, and transform the patient experience. NuView has a 15-year track record of best-in-class clinical outcomes. Learn more at nuviewhealth.com.

Disclosure

The investment described herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The investment does not represent all investment decisions made by Haelan Capital and is not necessarily representative of investments that will be made in the future. The reader should not assume that the investment was or will be profitable. The risk of loss is inherent in any investment.

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