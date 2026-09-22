Jumper To Launch JUMP Token Sale On Legion As It Spins Out To Build The Super-App For Onchain Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than $40 billion in lifetime volume and over 100,000 monthly active users, Jumper is entering its next phase of growth as an independent company.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumper, one of the leading consumer applications for moving and trading assets onchain, today announced plans for its first JUMP token sale through Legion as it becomes an independent company.

Jumper has processed more than $40 billion in lifetime volume, serves over 100,000 monthly active users, and is the #1 aggregator by bridging volume. Having built significant distribution through cross-chain trading, the company is now expanding its ambition: to become the super-app for onchain finance - the one place where users can swap, bridge, trade perpetual futures, access tokenized stocks and other real-world assets, access yield opportunities, and eventually interact with any asset available onchain.









“Bridging was the starting point for Jumper, and we've grown into the #1 aggregator by bridging volume with more than 15% market share,” said Marko Jurina, CEO of Jumper.“As more financial assets move onchain, the opportunity gets much bigger than bridging. We want Jumper to become the application users open whenever they want to trade, invest, or move value onchain.”

Jumper has already expanded into advanced trading and real-world assets. Its next major launch is Jumper Perps, which will aggregate perpetual futures venues into a single trading experience and is slated to go live in the coming weeks. Each new product creates a new source of volume and revenue for Jumper while giving its existing users more reasons to consolidate their onchain activity in one application.

Originally incubated within LI.FI, Jumper is now planned to be carved out as a standalone venture with dedicated capital, leadership, and roadmap. The two companies will pursue the growth of onchain finance from opposite ends of the stack: LI.FI as orchestration infrastructure and Jumper as the consumer application.









Jumper Team

The Legion sale will be the first time Jumper has raised capital. Proceeds from the token sale will be used to accelerate product development, user acquisition, and distribution across Jumper's growing product suite.

The JUMP token is planned to launch separately following the fundraising process. The fundraising structure reflects a fundamental choice about how Jumper intends to align ownership and value creation. Jumper is not conducting a separate equity financing round alongside JUMP token, reflecting a deliberate decision to align the key stakeholders. Users, contributors and investors will hold the same asset.

“We believe the token should be the only way to have ownership and exposure to the value being created by Jumper,” Jurina said.“There shouldn't be one group holding equity and another group holding a token. JUMP is intended to be the only way users, contributors, and investors participate in Jumper's growth, so the value created by Jumper is aligned with tokenholders.”

Jurina added:“Getting here has meant pushing against a lot of incumbent processes and thinking that still treat the token as something separate from the underlying business. We think that model needs to change. If crypto is serious about creating new forms of ownership, the people who use, support, and build these businesses should be able to participate directly in the value they help create. We want Jumper to be at the forefront of that shift. We believe token-first ownership should become an industry standard, and we want to help lead that change.”

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ABOUT JUMPER

Jumper is the super-app for onchain finance, bringing every product and asset onchain under one roof. Through a single interface, users can swap, bridge, access yield, trade perpetual futures, and discover assets ranging from crypto majors and memecoins to tokenized stocks and other real-world assets.

Jumper abstracts away the complexity of blockchains, protocols, and liquidity venues to create a simpler, asset-centric trading experience. Today, Jumper is the #1 aggregator by bridging volume, with more than $40 billion in lifetime volume and over 100,000 monthly active users.

PRESS CONTACT

Tanja Mladenovic

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