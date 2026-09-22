Fiberlight Expands West Texas Network Corridor From Midland Toward El Paso

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 300-mile expansion strengthens regional resiliency, supports rising hyperscale data center demand, and creates westbound optionality into New Mexico, Arizona, and Mexico

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiberLight, LLC, a leading provider of high-capacity fiber optic networks and connectivity services, today announced a major expansion of its West Texas network strategy with plans to construct a high-capacity duct and fiber corridor from Midland toward El Paso, Texas. Building on FiberLight's $500M investment in the West Texas project, the roughly 300-route-mile development will strengthen regional resiliency, support growing hyperscale data center demand, and create strategic westbound connectivity optionality.

"This expansion represents a natural evolution of our West Texas network footprint," said Bill Major, CEO at FiberLight. "By constructing an independent, high-capacity corridor from Midland to El Paso, FiberLight is addressing key market drivers while strengthening our overall network resiliency to support hyperscale, enterprise, and carrier partners across Texas, Mexico, and the Southwest."

Key Drivers



Surging Data Center Demand: Supports high-capacity bandwidth requirements from regional and hyperscale data center operators.

Cross-Border Connectivit y: Advances direct, high-capacity connectivity opportunities into Mexico.

Regional Infrastructure: Addresses demand for resilient, high-capacity fiber infrastructure between Dallas, West Texas, and El Paso. Long-Haul Routing: Enables long-haul routing from El Paso onward toward Phoenix and western US markets.

Project Phases

The expansion is structured around a phased build-out that extends FiberLight's West Texas footprint westward toward El Paso. The initial construction phase focuses on a 150-mile segment extending west from Pecos toward McNary, Texas, with completion targeted for late 2027. In parallel, FiberLight has begun construction and overbuild activity on a 50-mile route segment adjacent to and connecting into this corridor, stretching south from Monahans past Fort Stockton, Texas. A planned third phase would extend connectivity into Las Cruces, New Mexico, creating a foundation for potential long-haul expansion toward Phoenix, Arizona.

Once complete, the corridor will enable continuous, high-count fiber and dense duct capacity from Dallas through West Texas toward El Paso. As an independent, high-capacity route, it will extend FiberLight's West Texas fiber ring and Dallas connectivity while strengthening the company's broader Texas footprint and network resiliency.

Financial terms and total investment figures for the expansion project are currently undisclosed.

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our clients' digital transformation. With approximately 20,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit .

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