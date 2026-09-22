Financial Health Pulse 2026: Financial Vulnerability Hits A Record High As Last Year's Gains Reverse, Low-Income Households Hit Hardest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insurance confidence and debt manageability both fell to multi-year lows, with low-income households seeing the steepest declines in savings and bill payment

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from the Financial Health Pulse® 2026 U.S. Trends Report, released today by the Financial Health Network, show that financial vulnerability among U.S. households has climbed, erasing the modest gains reported last year. The share of households that are Financially Vulnerable rose from 15% to 17% between 2025 and 2026, matching the highest level recorded since the Pulse initiative began in 2018.

The national share of Financially Healthy households has remained virtually unmoved for a fifth consecutive year, landing at 31% in 2026, a stability that masks significant movement across financial health tiers. Using a subset of households surveyed in both 2025 and 2026, the Pulse finds that roughly 30 million households (23% of the nation) moved either up or down a tier this year. Downward movement outpaced upward movement, with 16.5 million households moving down a tier compared with 13.8 million moving up. Additionally, several individual indicators point to mounting financial strain for households:



Confidence in insurance coverage fell to 54%, the lowest share recorded since Pulse data collection began in 2018.

The share of households reporting unmanageable debt rose from 29% to 31%, the highest level in eight years.

Financial vulnerability among student loan borrowers jumped from 21% to 27%, one of the sharpest increases of any group in this year's data, as interest resumed accruing on loans that had been in forbearance and borrowers were pushed toward new, less generous repayment plans.

Households' ability to manage cash flow weakened this year, with the share spending less than their income dropping from 49% to 47%, and the share paying all bills on time declining from 71% to 68%.

The share of households reporting a high level of financial stress climbed from 13% to 16% between 2025 and 2026, with half of all Financially Vulnerable households reporting high stress, compared with just 2% of Financially Healthy households.

Affordability pressures are mounting, with only about six in ten households completely confident in their ability to afford food, utilities, or housing.

White and Asian households are twice and three times as likely, respectively, as Hispanic/Latino and Black households to be Financially Healthy. People with disabilities are more than twice as likely to be Financially Vulnerable as those without.



"This year's data all points in the same direction," said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of the Financial Health Network. "Low-income households are losing the most ground. Confidence in insurance coverage is at its lowest point since we started this research and more households describe their debt as unmanageable than we've seen in eight years. As automation and new technology reshape financial services, financial health has to become an explicit priority for business and policy leaders."

The reversal in financial health was not distributed evenly across income levels. Indicators of day-to-day financial stability, including spending less than income and paying bills on time, declined most sharply for low-income households. The share of low-income households (those earning less than 50% of their area's median income) who spent less than their income fell from 35% to 31%, and the share who paid all their bills on time fell from 54% to 49%. Declines for moderate-, middle-, and upper-income households were smaller and, in most cases, not statistically significant.

Beneath the Surface: Millions of Households on the Move

The Pulse, supported by the Principal Foundation, has a longitudinal design and tracks the same households from one year to the next, which makes the yearly churn between tiers visible. Roughly 7.8 million households that were Financially Coping in 2025 became Financially Vulnerable in 2026, while about 6 million moved in the opposite direction, from Vulnerable to Coping. The net effect grew the Financially Vulnerable population by 1.8 million households.

A household's shift from one tier to another can reflect a dramatic change in circumstances or a small one. Prior Pulse research has shown these moves are sometimes short-lived and sometimes long-lasting, underscoring how dynamic financial health can be even when the national picture looks static.

"Something that's not visible in year-over-year snapshots is just how volatile household financial health can be," said Andrew Warren, research manager at the Financial Health Network and lead author of the report. "Around 30 million households–nearly a quarter of the nation–moved either up or down a financial health tier in the past year. Any structural shift in financial health in the U.S. will require both making upward mobility stickier and downward mobility rarer."

Looking Ahead

Despite the reversal in day-to-day financial health, one figure offered a fragile silver lining: households' emergency savings held roughly steady this year. But if the ability to spend less than income remains this low, that cushion may not hold much longer.

More challenges are already on the horizon. Medicaid work requirements are set to take effect in 2027, and new restrictions have already reduced SNAP enrollment. The expiration of Affordable Care Act marketplace subsidies is likely to push more households out of health insurance coverage and drive premiums higher for those who remain. At the same time, the consumer landscape has continued to shift as new lending and underwriting models enter the market, the use of AI for financial guidance grows, and a new generation of fintech tools emerges, each opening new opportunities for households alongside new risks.

"This year's findings show how quickly hard-won financial progress can be lost and how unevenly that strain is felt," said Jo Christine Miles, director Principal® Foundation and Community Relations. "As new pressures emerge, understanding which households are losing ground, and why, is critical to developing solutions that address persistent barriers and help more people build lasting financial security. The Pulse equips businesses, policymakers and community organizations with the evidence needed to turn insight into meaningful action."

About the Financial Health Pulse®

Launched in 2018, the Financial Health Pulse® is a research initiative by the Financial Health Network that provides actionable insights into the financial lives of Americans. Now in its ninth year, the Pulse draws on a nationally representative, probability-based panel of more than 7,600 households, sorting them into three tiers - Financially Healthy, Financially Coping, or Financially Vulnerable - based on responses to eight questions spanning spending, saving, borrowing, and planning. The 2026 Trends Report is supported by the Principal® Foundation and is based on data collected in partnership with the University of Southern California's Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research. For full details on the report, please visit: Financial Health Pulse® 2026 U.S. Trends Report: Stressors Mount and Vulnerability Returns

About the Financial Health Network

The Financial Health Network is the leading authority on financial health. We are a trusted resource for business leaders, policymakers, and innovators united in a mission to improve the financial health of their customers, employees, and communities. Through research, advisory services, measurement tools, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, we advance awareness, understanding, and proven best practices in support of improved financial health for all. For more on the Financial Health Network, go to and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Principal Foundation

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. (“Principal® Foundation”) is a duly recognized 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. (“Principal”) operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so. – 5927050-092026

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