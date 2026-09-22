What Metrics Actually Measure AI Visibility And Brand Influence?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Measure AI Visibility & Brand Influence: Key Metrics, Signals and Sources

Rankings, clicks and impressions no longer tell the full story for communicators. While AI visibility has become a priority, the basic questions remain unsettled: What does success look like? Which signals are worth tracking? And how do you separate meaningful visibility from vanity metrics?

On September 23rd, join Notified and the Content Marketing Institute to learn how organizations are benchmarking AI visibility and measuring brand influence. Using real-world examples, the panel will break down the content, sources and channels shaping AI-generated answers and how teams can evaluate their presence and report on what matters.

You'll learn:



What influences whether a brand is surfaced, cited or recommended in AI-generated answers

How to benchmark AI visibility, evaluate competitors and identify the content and sources shaping results How marketing and communications teams are measuring progress and connecting AI visibility to broader brand, content and business goals



WHEN: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 2:00pm ET







WHO:

Brittany Brady Senior Director of Sales, Notified

Brittany leads agency new business, account management and reseller sales teams at Notified. She is a recognized thought leader on AI's impact on communications, focusing on AEO and GEO strategies for public relations and investor relations.

Marcel Goldstein Managing Director of GEO, Allison Worldwide

Marcel leads the global strategy, growth and development of Allison Worldwide's Generative Engine Optimization function. He serves as strategic counsel to clients navigating large language models and answer engines, ensuring AI optimization strategies deliver measurable business outcomes.

Lisa Zanchi Sr. Director of Social Media & SEO/GEO, Padilla

Lisa has more than ten years of experience leading digital marketing programs across finance, health, technology, food and beverage, agriculture and consumer sectors. She specializes in the evolving search landscape, helping organizations adapt content, technical foundations and authority signals to improve brand inclusion and citation in generative search results.

WHY:

AI-generated answers are quickly becoming a primary way audiences discover and evaluate brands. Understanding which signals and sources shape those answers can reveal opportunities that traditional rankings and traffic reports may miss.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti's market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OSTM and IR HubTM. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

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