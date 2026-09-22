Decisiv SRM Alliance Delivers First Wave Of Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform capabilities accelerate automation and integration for commercial vehicle service management

Reston, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, today announced the availability of new SRM 2.0 platform capabilities for commercial vehicle service providers. These innovations represent a significant milestone in the SRM Alliance's commitment to accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation service management technology, empowering service operations to achieve higher performance and efficiency, stronger customer engagement, and increased revenue.

SRM 2.0 represents a valuable step forward in how service providers manage the commercial vehicle service lifecycle by enabling smarter, faster, and more connected service workflows. These new tools reduce manual work and increase visibility into where every repair stands. Built around the daily workflow of commercial service operations, they empower service advisors, technicians, and parts teams to improve shop throughput and productivity, and drive uptime for fleets.

The SRM 2.0 feature development was guided by four core principles that define benefits to service operations:

Data and Consistency: Eliminate manual reconciliation between the Dealer Management System (DMS) and the Decisiv SRM platform, ensuring accuracy of customer and asset records, repair status, and costs.

Automation: Replace manual status updates with intelligent, event-driven automation that responds to what's happening on the shop floor, so case status, operation progress, and milestone advancement are updated in real time, without requiring human input.

Experience Amplifiers: Improve the daily experience of users by presenting the right information at the right moment, reducing clicks, and providing a shared real-time view of service progress for every member of the team.

Operational Efficiency and Time Savings: Address time lost to duplication, miscommunication, and manual workarounds by streamlining estimates and parts requests, and ensuring that approvals flow to the teams that need to act on them.

"This first wave of SRM 2.0 capabilities reflects what happens when OEMs, dealers, and technology partners align around a shared vision for the future of commercial vehicle service,” said Pete Russo, Chief Alliance Officer of Decisiv.“The SRM Alliance was built on the idea that collaboration accelerates innovation, and these new tools are proof that the model works."

After successful pilots at several dealers, the following SRM 2.0 capabilities are now available to all SRM Alliance member dealers:

Customer Re-Assignment on Active Cases: Enables service teams to reassign customer records on open cases without losing case context.

Operation Status Visualization: Introduces a new visualization of operation-level statuses directly within the Case timeline. Service Advisors have greater visibility into which operations are in progress, on hold, or complete.

Future SRM capabilities will continue to advance DMS integration and enhanced estimate workflows with an additional focus on structured, seamless connections between technicians, parts teams, and service advisors that speed customer approvals.

“When the SRM Alliance launched, we committed to delivering faster, more focused innovation for our platform users and driving meaningful improvements in service performance,” said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv.“Today, we're delivering on that promise with capabilities that deliver powerful new tools and increasing value to dealers and fleets.”

About the SRM Alliance

The SRM Alliance is an industry-wide initiative founded by Decisiv, PACCAR, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Hino Trucks, and KPIT. The Alliance brings together OEMs, dealers, component suppliers, and service and technology partners to collaborate on developing the next generation of service management technology and standards. Governed by an executive committee of founding members, the SRM Alliance enables members to share investment and reduce the cost of innovation while delivering accelerated value across the entire commercial vehicle service ecosystem.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America's largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry-leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Rob Ziemba VP Marketing Decisiv Phone: (804) 762-4153...