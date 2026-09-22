Trilliad Unveils Industry-First AI-Powered Marketing System Built For Modern B2B Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trilliad's Marketing-as-a-Service combines strategy, AI-powered intelligence, and B2B expertise

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilliad, the market-leading, full-service B2B Growth Services Provider, today announced the launch of its Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) operating model, an agentic intelligence engine paired with a team of marketing specialists built to accelerate delivery. With MaaS, organizations gain a single partner responsible for planning, executing, and optimizing marketing performance. MaaS executions save clients an average of 40% compared to those relying on multiple partners.

Most marketing organizations are still operating outdated models that haven't kept pace with modern B2B buying. Marketers must contend with larger decision-making units, heightened buyer expectations, and mounting pressure to demonstrate marketing-attributed revenue. MaaS delivers the solution: a flexible and intelligent model that responds in real time to buying committees within both target accounts and accounts likely to convert, with success relying on the delivery of pipeline and revenue outcomes.

The core of MaaS is an agentic-enabled intelligence layer. A combination of market, account, buyer, messaging, performance, and activation intelligence, this system equips Trilliad's strategists with deep insights for accelerated decision-making and execution.

MaaS delivers the following to organizations of all sizes and levels of marketing maturity:



Accelerated revenue generation: MaaS turns marketing into measurable pipeline, revenue, and business growth.

Smarter decision making: Real-time insights and buying signals allow for faster decision making and higher marketer confidence.

Increased marketing efficiency: Routine work becomes automated and execution accelerated with AI-powered workflows.

Maximized marketing investment: MaaS continuously optimizes campaigns to improve performance and ROI.

Scale without added headcount: Clients get access to an enterprise team of B2B experts without the cost of building an internal team. Smarter marketing engine: An always-on engine that learns, adapts, and improves performance over time.



"For years, organizations have been forced to choose between building large internal teams or managing a growing network of agencies and technology vendors," said Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. "We believe the future is different. It is connected, intelligence-driven, and outcome-focused. MaaS gives organizations a fundamentally new way to build, operate, and scale marketing."

MaaS's engagement models are flexible enough to address a variety of marketing needs for teams. For SMB organizations looking to launch an ABM program, MaaS builds the foundation that enables it. Mid-market companies looking for scale employ MaaS to expand their reach and orchestration. Enterprise organizations benefit from the operating system, too – MaaS matures marketing programs through enhanced personalization to complex buying committees. These applications extend to multiple languages and markets across the globe.

MaaS sits within Trilliad's Marketing Growth Solutions (MGS) portfolio. For more information, visit .

About Trilliad

Trilliad ( ), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad's full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Trilliad is the parent company of Sandler, a global leader in sales training and performance solutions, Accelerate Performance, a Trilliad company, a sales and leadership performance development firm, Just Global | Trilliad, a full-service B2B marketing agency, and Sercante | Trilliad, a technology consulting partner that specializes in marketing and sales solutions. Visit for more information.

Kite Hill for Trilliad

...