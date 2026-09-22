Avocado Green Mattress Expands Retail Presence In Florida Through Partnership With City Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, has partnered with City Home, a family-owned furniture and home decor retailer, to bring award-winning mattresses and sleep essentials to customers throughout the state of Florida.

"We are very proud and grateful for the partnership with City Home and excited to continue building on the momentum together,” said Charlie DeCarlo, Senior Key Account Manager at Avocado Green Mattress.“City Home is one of the premier mattress retailers in the state of Florida. They create an environment that is very pro-sleep. Their mission to create a strong customer experience aligns with our mission to provide healthier, more sustainable sleep solutions.”

This partnership helps expand Avocado's retail footprint in the South while making certified organic sleep products more accessible to consumers seeking healthier, sustainable home furnishings. City Home now offers a curated assortment of Avocado's premium sleep products, including the Avocado Green Mattress Collection, Eco Organic Mattress, Eco Organic Kids Mattress, Avocado Green Pillow, and more.

“We are proud to partner with Avocado, a brand whose commitment to healthier sleep, responsibly sourced materials, and environmental stewardship strongly aligns with CITY Home's values,” said Kevin Split, Vice President of Bedding, at City Home.“Through our 2040 Green Promise and our longstanding dedication to giving back through CITY Cares, we remain focused on making a meaningful difference for our customers, our communities, and our planet. Together, this partnership brings our purpose-to enrich people's lives and make the world a better place-into the home through premium, sustainable sleep solutions.”

Avocado products deliver exceptional comfort while supporting healthier homes and a more sustainable future. Together, Avocado and City Home are committed to advancing healthy sleep, everyday wellness, and eco-friendly living through high-quality products and consumer education.

Avocado's curated collection is now available in 24 of City Home's 25 locations throughout Florida. For more information, please visit .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials, which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED® and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a“Brand That Matters.”

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

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CONTACT: Mark Abrials Avocado Green Mattress...