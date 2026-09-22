Celtic Sea Salt® Celebrates 50 Years With Limited-Edition Savory Brine Blend Created In Partnership With Sohla El-Waylly

Brining has become a go-to technique for home cooks looking to elevate holiday meals, helping create more flavorful, tender dishes while adding depth and moisture to seasonal favorites. Home cooks have long turned to Celtic Sea Salt® for its distinctive flavor and naturally occurring trace minerals. The Savory Brine Blend takes the guesswork out of creating a chef-inspired brine with a thoughtfully balanced combination of salt, herbs, and spices.









For five decades, Celtic Sea Salt® has been a trusted culinary staple, known for its unrefined, mineral-rich sea salt and artisan hand-harvesting methods. Since introducing Light Grey Celtic® in 1976, the brand has remained committed to preserving the purity, flavor, and natural mineral profile that have made it a favorite among chefs and home cooks. The limited-edition Savory Brine Blend brings together Celtic Sea Salt®'s iconic ingredient with Sohla El-Waylly's ingredient-first approach to cooking, creating a pantry staple that helps home cooks approach holiday meals with greater confidence while delivering chef-inspired flavor.

The Savory Brine Blend features a chef-curated recipe developed by El-Waylly that combines Celtic Sea Salt®, beet sugar, and a thoughtfully balanced mix of gourmet herbs and spices, including garlic, onion, orange peel, thyme, cracked rosemary and sage. The blend delivers savory depth with subtle citrus notes, while the combination of sage, rosemary and bright citrus aromatics evokes the unmistakable aroma of Thanksgiving, setting it apart from a traditional poultry seasoning.

“The best recipes start with great ingredients,” said Sohla El-Waylly.“Celtic Sea Salt® has always been a staple in my kitchen because of the way it enhances flavor while letting the ingredients themselves shine. Creating this brine felt like a natural extension of how I cook. I wanted to make a blend that helps home cooks explore the possibilities of seasoning and technique - from a beautifully brined holiday roast to roasted vegetables, salt-crusted seafood, fresh breads and even a festive cocktail rim.”

The collaboration reflects a shared belief between Celtic Sea Salt® and El-Waylly that great cooking starts with thoughtful ingredients and techniques that help bring out the best in every dish. Together, they created a versatile blend that makes the art of brining more approachable for home cooks while encouraging creativity in the kitchen.

“From the beginning, Celtic Sea Salt® challenged the idea that salt was just a commodity,” said Ben Rudman, CEO of Celtic Sea Salt®.“Since then, we've shown that one high-quality ingredient can transform the way people cook. Partnering with Sohla to create this limited-edition Savory Brine Blend felt like the perfect way to honor that legacy - celebrating craftsmanship, thoughtful ingredients, and the meals that bring people together.”

As an extension of the partnership's shared commitment to bringing people together around the table, El-Waylly and Celtic Sea Salt® are also giving back this holiday season. If the limited-edition Savory Brine Blend sells out, the collaboration will support Operation Turkey in providing 5,000 meals to families and individuals facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

Packaged for the season, the limited-edition Savory Brine Blend makes a thoughtful gift for home cooks and holiday hosts looking to elevate their seasonal gatherings with memorable dishes made to be shared and celebrated. The Celtic Sea Salt® x Sohla El-Waylly Savory Brine Blend is available now, exclusively through the Celtic Sea Salt® website while supplies last this holiday season.

Celtic Sea Salt® x Sohla El-Waylly Savory Brine Product Details:



Availability: Available beginning September 22, 2026 exclusively through the Celtic Sea Salt® website, while supplies last

Size: 14 oz

Retail Price: $26.99

Ingredients: Celtic Sea Salt®, beet sugar, garlic, onion, orange peel, thyme leaf, cracked rosemary, ground sage and natural orange flavor Uses: Can be used as a wet brine, dry brine, dry rub or seasoning for holiday favorites and everyday dishes



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ABOUT CELTIC SEA SALT®

Since its introduction in 1976 by Dr. Jacques Delangre, a food scientist who believed salt could do more than season, Celtic Sea Salt® has set the standard for unrefined sea salt, traditionally harvested from pristine coastal salt beds and naturally rich in trace minerals. Guided by a commitment to purity, transparency, and exquisite flavor, the brand has preserved time-honored Celtic hand-harvesting methods that protect the salt's natural vital mineral blend and coastal origin. This artisanal approach has made Celtic Sea Salt® a trusted staple for consumers seeking low sodium salt that supports both cooking and everyday wellness. Today, the brand offers a full portfolio of unrefined sea salts and mineral-based products, as nature intended, including: Light Grey Celtic®, Celtic Fine GroundTM, Fleur de Sel, Celtic KosherTM, Celtic Pink Cave Salt, Makai Pure®, Celtic Sea Salt® Fine River Salt, Celtic Sea Salt® Flake River Salt, and electrolyte products.

ABOUT SOHLA EL-WAYLLY

Sohla El-Waylly is a James Beard Award Winning American chef, recipe developer, NYT best selling cookbook author, and video producer known for her ability to teach core cooking techniques in a clear, approachable way. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, she trained in notable New York City restaurants including Del Posto, Atera, and Battersby.

After leaving the restaurant industry, she transitioned into food media and gained broad recognition through her work with Serious Eats and Bon Appétit. She has created content for NYT Cooking and appeared on series such as Ancient Recipes with Sohla (History Channel) and The Big Brunch (HBO Max).

In 2023, she published her debut cookbook, Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook, which reflects her signature focus on helping home cooks understand the reasoning behind recipes. She lives in New York City's East Village and frequently collaborates with her husband, chef Ham El-Waylly.

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