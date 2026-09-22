Shelter Youth & Family Services Names Kristen Daniels Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington Heights, Ill., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shelter Youth and Family Services Board of Directors has named Kristen Daniels as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Daniels currently serves as Shelter's Chief Development Officer. She will succeed Carina Santa Maria, who will conclude her tenure as CEO on September 30. Daniels will be only the fourth CEO in Shelter's 51-year history.

In 2025, Shelter Youth & Family Services longtime CEO Carina H. Santa Maria announced her candidacy for the Illinois State Senate. That early notice gave Shelter something rare in a leadership transition: time.

For nearly a year, the Board and leadership team have planned thoughtfully for Shelter's next chapter. They considered the organization's 50-year history, the strength of its programs, and the changing needs of the children and families it serves.

That process has led to the appointment of Kristen Daniels as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Shelter, Daniels served as Executive Director of Bernie's Book Bank. She brings extensive nonprofit leadership experience as well as deep roots in the Arlington Heights community.

Over the past year, Daniels has worked closely with Santa Maria, the Board, Executive Director of Programs, Gina Ciulla, and Shelter's executive leadership team. She has immersed herself in Shelter's programs and people. She has learned its history, built relationships across the organization, and earned the trust of the teams who carry out the mission each day.

“The greatest gift of the last year has been the time to learn Shelter deeply,” said Daniels.“I have come to know our people, our programs, and the communities we serve. It has given me a clear view of the opportunities and challenges ahead. We are fortunate to have the stability to be thoughtful and proactive about what comes next.”

That preparation allows Shelter to welcome new vision while preserving the knowledge and consistency that have sustained its work for decades.

Ciulla and Shelter's long-tenured program directors provide deep experience and consistency. Their leadership keeps the organization grounded in the needs of children and families and ensures the work continues without interruption.

“Kristen has spent the past year listening, learning, and building trust,” said Lindsay Tintera, President of Shelter's Board of Directors.“She understands the people, purpose, and programs that make Shelter strong. She also brings the perspective and experience to help us build on that foundation.”

Santa Maria has led Shelter since 2018. During her tenure, the organization expanded services, strengthened community partnerships, increased capacity, and improved its financial sustainability.

Most recently, Shelter opened Illinois' first DCFS-licensed residential program dedicated to youth survivors of human trafficking. The program fills a critical gap in care for some of the state's most vulnerable young people.

The extended transition also gave Santa Maria and Daniels time to look closely at Shelter's future needs.

“I am handing over something that means so much to me to someone I fully trust,” said Santa Maria.“To leave something you love in the hands of someone you know will do wonderful things is more than I could have hoped for.”

Daniels sees the next chapter as both an opportunity to grow and a responsibility to preserve what has made Shelter strong.

“We have an extraordinary team and a solid foundation,” said Daniels.“That gives us the opportunity to listen closely to what the community needs and make thoughtful decisions about how our programs can grow and evolve.”

Shelter enters its next chapter with experienced program leadership and a clear sense of purpose. Its leadership is changing. Its mission is not.

About Shelter Youth & Family Services

Founded in 1975, Shelter Youth & Family Services provides emotional and physical care to youth in crisis throughout Chicagoland. Its services include emergency housing, transitional living, foster care, home visiting, support for survivors of human trafficking, and clinical services.

Shelter is the only agency in Illinois offering this broad range of integrated services for at-risk children, youth, and families.

For more information, visit .

Shelter Youth & Family Services is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization and does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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CONTACT: Karri Rosenthal Shelter, Inc. 9178043317...