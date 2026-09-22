Curepsp Expands Center Of Care Network To Europe, Adding Eight New Institutions Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurePSP announced that its prestigious Center of Care network has expanded beyond North America for the first time since the program's founding in 2017, growing to 44 institutions across five countries with the addition of eight new centers: Stony Brook University, the University of Virginia, Washington University in St. Louis, Yale University, University of Texas Southwestern, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) Munich and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square.

The foundational program advances regional and global leadership in comprehensive care delivery and innovative research for the neurodegenerative diseases of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). For people living with these rare, quickly progressive diseases, access to specialized care can be the difference between years of misdiagnosis and a treatment plan that addresses their specific needs. As with every expansion cycle, the new centers bring fresh perspectives to CurePSP's work and extend its reach into new regions and communities, including, for the first time, Europe.

“Caring for people living with PSP, CBD, MSA and related neurodegenerative diseases is at the heart of our mission at LMU Neurology in Munich, Germany,” said Dr. Günter Höglinger, director of the newly designated CurePSP Center of Care.“By working together across institutions and countries, we can accelerate progress and improve the lives of those affected by these diseases.”

Centers must reapply for designation every three years. For more information and a complete listing of CurePSP Centers of Care, visit .

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

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