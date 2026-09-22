Highwire Expands Senior Leadership With Appointments Of Kona Barrasso And Nyla Saleh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders deepen the agency's senior client counsel and sector expertise in Financial Services, Professional Services and Impact as Highwire scales its integrated model

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry, today announced two additions to its leadership team. Konajilo“Kona” Luseni Barrasso joins Highwire as Managing Director, Business Services, and Nyla Saleh joins as EVP, Executive Client Partner. The appointments reflect Highwire's continued investment in senior-level client counsel, bringing decades of hard-earned industry judgment to the firm.

















“Kona and Nyla exemplify the caliber of senior counselor that clients operating in high-stakes markets require,” said Michael O'Brien, CEO of Highwire.“During their careers, they have earned the trust of leading brands, grown complex client relationships, and built strong teams capable of navigating today's most dynamic news cycles. Their deep expertise will create immediate value for our clients.”

A Managing Director With Deep Professional & Financial Services Expertise

Barrasso brings 20 years of experience advising organizations across professional services, financial services and impact. Before joining Highwire, she held senior roles at WE Communications, Burson and Makovsky, advising major global brands including SAP, PwC, Accenture, and Capgemini. She also worked in-house at Kearney. She has advised organizations through significant brand and business transformation on both the agency and corporate side.

At Highwire, Barrasso will lead the development of Highwire's Business Services practice, strengthening its capabilities across B2B, financial and professional services, and impact.

“Business services leaders are navigating AI disruption, geopolitical and regulatory pressure and rising client expectations all at once,” said Barrasso.“Highwire has the sector depth and integrated capabilities to help not just meet the moment but evolve beyond it. I look forward to helping our clients turn transformation into a story that builds trust and drives growth."

A Leader Focused on Client Excellence

Saleh brings more than two decades of experience helping global companies turn brand ambition into measurable business impact as a senior counselor and an integrator. Throughout her career, Saleh has advised a portfolio of category-defining retail brands. Most recently, Saleh served as a Brand Practice and North American retail sector lead at Weber Shandwick and served as senior client relationship lead for The Home Depot. Earlier, she spent eight years at Edelman leading the TJX Companies business and began her career at Ogilvy, working across corporate and technology communications.

“Clients need a partner who can cut through the complexity of their business and today's communications landscape, bringing the right capabilities to bear on what will drive impact,” said Saleh.“Highwire's integrated model makes that possible. I look forward to helping our clients turn big ambitions into bold ideas that move their business forward.”

At Highwire, Saleh will serve as a senior executive partner to major clients, bringing together sector, strategy, creative, media, and marketing capabilities around their business priorities.

Adding Value for Clients

The additions of Barrasso and Saleh follow a period of acceleration for Highwire, which continues to invest in its senior leadership team across its six sector practices: B2B Technology, Cybersecurity, Health, Financial Services, Professional Services, and Energy. Both hires reinforce the firm's focus on pairing deep sector expertise with senior-level client engagement as it scales its growing roster of market-shaping clients.

About Highwire

Highwire is a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry. With more than 250 professionals across six sector practices (B2B Technology, Cybersecurity, Health, Financial Services, Professional Services, and Energy), Highwire helps market-shaping organizations navigate complexity, build credibility, and drive measurable growth. Backed by senior talent, an AI-forward technology stack, and hard-earned industry judgment, Highwire connects reputation, demand, and media to catalyze influence at the speed the market demands. Learn more at teamhighwire.com.

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Marisha Chinsky, Highwire...