Calendarbridge Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination As Enterprise Scheduling Moves Across More Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent examination provides security and procurement teams with evidence about controls supporting CalendarBridge's cross-organization scheduling platform

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalendarBridge, the calendar synchronization and scheduling platform trusted by more than 100,000 users worldwide, today announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination. The milestone gives enterprise buyers independent evidence about the controls supporting a platform that connects calendars across companies, tenants, and technology environments.

The examination assessed the operating effectiveness of CalendarBridge controls from June 16, 2026, to September 16, 2026, against Trust Services Criteria relevant to Security, Confidentiality, and Availability. It was performed by Securance Pro Assurance PLLC.

Consultants may work inside client environments, executives may maintain calendars across several organizations, and M&A teams may continue operating across separate tenants after a transaction. These workflows require organizations to coordinate availability across systems while keeping the underlying accounts and organizational boundaries separate.

Security Evidence for Cross-Organization Calendar Infrastructure

For security, compliance, procurement, and vendor-risk teams evaluating CalendarBridge, the completed examination provides independent evidence about the controls supporting those cross-organization workflows.

“Enterprise buyers should not have to take a vendor's security claims on faith. They should be able to examine the evidence,” said Paul Everton, founder and co-inventor of CalendarBridge's patented synchronization and privacy technology.“CalendarBridge connects systems that were never designed to work together. Completing the SOC 2 Type II examination gives customers independent evidence that the controls supporting that work operated effectively over time.”

Coordinating Calendars While Keeping Accounts and Privacy Boundaries Separate

CalendarBridge keeps availability accurate across Google Calendar, Microsoft 365 and Outlook, Apple iCloud, and CalDAV-compatible services while allowing each account to remain separate. Organizations and individuals can use real-time synchronization, a unified calendar, scheduling links, and an email-native AI Scheduling Assistant from the same connected-calendar foundation.

Users control which calendars connect and what information moves between them, including the option to sync busy blocks instead of sensitive event details. CalendarBridge requests only the calendar permissions required for the services a customer chooses and does not store, analyze, or sell calendar data. The platform also supports Microsoft 365 GCC High for regulated environments.

How the Type II Report Supports Enterprise Security Reviews

Eligible customers and prospective customers may request access to the SOC 2 Type II report through the CalendarBridge Trust Center, subject to applicable confidentiality requirements. Security, compliance, procurement, and vendor-risk teams can use the report as part of their own evaluation of CalendarBridge.

The report does not replace a customer's own security, privacy, compliance, or vendor-risk assessment. CalendarBridge will continue investing in the product, processes, and controls required to support scheduling across organizational boundaries.

About CalendarBridge

CalendarBridge provides calendar synchronization and scheduling technology for people and organizations working across multiple accounts, companies, and platforms. Its connected-calendar foundation supports real-time calendar sync, a unified calendar, scheduling pages and booking links, and an AI Scheduling Assistant across Google, Microsoft, Apple iCloud, and CalDAV-compatible services. CalendarBridge is trusted by more than 100,000 users worldwide. Learn more at calendarbridge.com.

Media Contact

Christie Dziubek

CalendarBridge

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+1 216 832 3831



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