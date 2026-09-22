(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc Half-Yearly Report Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('Future Generations VCT' or the 'Company') is supporting businesses that address the most significant challenges shaping the markets of the future. The Company is managed by Octopus AIF Management Limited (the 'Manager'), which has delegated investment management to Octopus Investments Limited ('Octopus' or the 'Portfolio Manager') via its investment team Octopus Ventures. The Company today announces the half-yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2026. Key Financials

Six months to

30 June 2026 Six months to

30 June 2025 Year ended

31 December 2025 Net assets (£'000) £53,381 £52,613 £48,379 Profit/(loss) after tax (£'000) £2,126 £(261) £(1,352) NAV per share1 84.4p 88.4p 81.0p Total value per share 90.0p 88.4p 86.6p Total return per share2 3.4p (0.5)p (2.2)p Total return per share %3 4.2% (0.5)% (2.5)% Dividends paid in the year Nil N/A 5.6p Dividend yield % 0.0% N/A 6.3% Dividends declared 0.9p N/A Nil

Net asset value (NAV) per share is an alternative performance measure.Total return per share is an alternative performance measure, calculated as movement in NAV per share in the period plus dividends paid in the period.Total return % is an alternative performance measure, calculated as total return/opening NAV.

Chair's statement

Key financials



Total net assets: £53.4 million

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share: 84.4p Dividend declared: 0.9p



I am pleased to present the unaudited half-yearly report and accounts for the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

The NAV per share at 30 June 2026 was 84.4p, representing an increase of 3.4p per share since 31 December 2025 and a total return of 4.2% for the six-month period. Net assets at the period end were £53.4 million.

The increase in NAV during the period is encouraging and reflects positive net valuation movements across parts of the portfolio, with a number of companies delivering strong commercial and technical progress or completing funding rounds during the period. Other companies continue to navigate more challenging operating and fundraising conditions.

As a relatively young VCT, many of the Company's investments remain at an early stage of development, where progress can be uneven and valuations can fluctuate between reporting periods. The Board therefore continues to take a long-term view of performance as the portfolio develops and matures.

In the six months ended 30 June 2026, the Company invested £2.7 million in five new and follow-on opportunities. The cash balance of £14.3 million as at 30 June 2026 represents 26.7% of net assets at that date.

Fundraise

The Company's offer for subscription, launched in February 2026, raised £2.9 million. We would like to welcome new shareholders to the Company and thank all shareholders for their continued support.

Since the period end, the Board has reopened the offer for subscription to provide existing and new investors with a further opportunity to invest in the Company.

The Board continues to consider the appropriate level of fundraising alongside the Company's investment pipeline and liquidity requirements. The reduction in upfront income tax relief available on new VCT subscriptions from 30% to 20% took effect from 6 April 2026, and the Board will continue to monitor the impact of this change on investor demand across the VCT market.

Dividend

I am pleased to confirm that the Board has decided to declare the Company's first interim dividend of 0.9p per share, equivalent to approximately 1.1% of the Company's opening NAV per share at 31 December 2025. The dividend will be payable on 7 December 2026 to shareholders on the register on 20 November 2026.

This represents an important milestone in the Company's development and the first regular distribution under the dividend policy adopted by the Board and announced on 7 September 2026. As set out in that policy, the Board's long-term ambition is to target a regular annual dividend equivalent to approximately 5% of opening NAV per share as the Company's portfolio matures, with distributions expected to build progressively over time.

The Board currently intends to declare a further interim dividend alongside the publication of the Company's NAV as at 31 December 2026, expected in March 2027. This interim dividend and any further dividend will remain subject to the Board's assessment at that time of the Company's available cash resources, distributable reserves, investment opportunities and the long-term interests of shareholders. The level and timing of any dividend will remain entirely at the discretion of the Board.

Shareholders who have elected to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme will receive their dividend in the form of new Future Generations VCT shares in accordance with the terms of the scheme.

VCT qualification

Shoosmiths LLP provides the Board and Portfolio Manager with advice concerning ongoing compliance with His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) rules and regulations concerning VCTs. The Board has been advised that Future Generations VCT is complying with the conditions set by HMRC for maintaining approval as a VCT. A key requirement is to maintain at least an 80% qualifying investment level. As at 30 June 2026, 91% of the portfolio, as measured by HMRC rules, was invested in VCT qualifying investments.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Board continues to review the risk environment in which the Company operates on a regular basis. There have been no significant changes to the principal risks and uncertainties described on pages 33 to 36 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The factors underpinning a number of these risks remain relevant. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty continued during the period, while conditions for private company fundraising and exits remained selective. These factors can affect the availability and cost of capital for portfolio companies, the timing of potential realisations and the valuations applied to early-stage investments.

The Board and Portfolio Manager continue to monitor these risks closely, together with company-specific trading performance and cash requirements across the portfolio.

Portfolio Manager and team

As set out in the Annual Report, the appointment of Luke Edis as Lead Fund Manager and the establishment of a dedicated Future Generations VCT investment team marked an important step in the Company's development. The team are focused on building a distinctive pipeline of new opportunities for the Company, alongside strengthening portfolio oversight and maintaining discipline around capital allocation.

During the period, the Company completed new investments in Greenpixie and geoSurge. These were the first new investments made specifically for Future Generations VCT without co-investment from another Octopus-managed fund, marking an important milestone in the development of the Company's dedicated investment pipeline.

This builds on the approach outlined in the Annual Report. In its early years, Future Generations VCT benefited from co-investing alongside other Octopus-managed funds, helping it to establish a diversified portfolio efficiently. As the Company has developed, the dedicated investment team has increasingly been able to originate and execute investments independently and make investment decisions tailored specifically to the objectives of Future Generations VCT.

This does not mean that the Company will invest only on a standalone basis. Future Generations VCT continues to benefit from being part of the wider Octopus Ventures platform and may invest alongside other Octopus-managed funds where an opportunity is suitable for the Company. This provides the dedicated team with access to a broad pipeline of potential investments, specialist expertise and networks, as well as the ability to support companies through multiple funding rounds where appropriate.

Outlook

The increase in NAV over the six-month period is encouraging, particularly against a market environment which remains challenging for early-stage businesses. The Board remains mindful that short-term fluctuations are an inherent feature of venture capital investing and that many of the companies within the portfolio remain at an early stage of their development.

Looking ahead, the Board is also encouraged by the progress being made across the portfolio and by the development of an independent investment pipeline under the dedicated Future Generations VCT team. The focus for the remainder of the year will remain on disciplined capital allocation, supporting the existing portfolio and selectively pursuing new investment opportunities with the potential to create long-term value for shareholders.

I would like to conclude by thanking my Board colleagues and the Octopus team on behalf of all shareholders for their continued hard work. The Board's long-term view of the opportunities within early-stage venture capital remains positive, and we look forward to seeing the Company continue to develop.

Helen Sinclair

Chair

22 September 2026

Portfolio Manager's review

Portfolio composition at 30 June 2026

By number of companies By portfolio value Revitalising healthcare 19 £19.0m Empowering people 14 £15.5m Building a sustainable planet 7 £4.3m

Focus on performance

The NAV per share at 30 June 2026 was 84.4p, compared with 81.0p at 31 December 2025, representing a total return of 4.2% for the six-month period.

The increase in NAV was principally driven by positive net valuation movements across the investment portfolio. During the period, 17 companies delivered a collective increase in value of £5.0 million. The largest positive contributors were Manual (trading as Voy), RemoFirst and Intrinsic. These businesses continued to make good progress through revenue growth, commercial and technical development, and the achievement of important milestones.

These gains were partially offset by downward valuation movements across 13 companies, which collectively reduced the value of the portfolio by £2.4 million. The largest negative contributors included Cerebral, Kita and Swiipr. The reasons for these movements varied by company, reflecting company-specific performance, funding requirements and the valuation methodologies applied at the period end.

Overall, these movements resulted in a net valuation increase of £2.6 million across the portfolio during the six-month period. Positive valuation movements were seen across a greater number of companies than negative movements, while several of the strongest performers were also among the Company's larger holdings and therefore had a greater influence on overall portfolio performance.

The portfolio continued to operate against a mixed market backdrop during the period. While venture investment showed signs of improvement, fundraising conditions remained selective, with capital increasingly concentrated in companies demonstrating strong growth and clear differentiation. This continued to create a varied environment for early-stage businesses seeking further funding.

Performance across an early-stage portfolio will inevitably vary between individual companies and reporting periods. While the overall increase in value during the period is encouraging, we continue to take a long-term view of performance and focus on the underlying progress and prospects of each business. As the portfolio develops, a number of the Company's more established holdings are beginning to demonstrate stronger commercial progress. While it remains too early to draw conclusions from any single reporting period, this provides some encouraging evidence of the potential for value creation as portfolio companies mature.

At 30 June 2026, the investment portfolio was valued at £38.8 million, with cash and cash equivalents of £14.3 million.

The return on Future Generations VCT's uninvested cash reserves was £0.3 million in the six months to 30 June 2026 (twelve months to 31 December 2025: £0.8 million), driven by returns on money market funds. The Board's objective for these investments is to generate sufficient returns through the cycle to cover costs, with limited risk to capital.

Disposals

During the six months to 30 June 2026, the Company completed two portfolio disposals and received further deferred proceeds from a previous exit.

In March, Inflow was acquired by Cerebral, a US-based mental healthcare provider. The transaction was completed through an exchange of shares, meaning the Company received shares in Cerebral in place of its holding in Inflow. Cerebral's scale and US distribution infrastructure provide an opportunity for the combined business to reach a broader customer base. Also in March, the Company exited its investment in Elo Health, with no capital returned.

During the period, the Company also received deferred proceeds relating to the 2024 sale of Cobee. Since the period end, the Company has also received consideration relating to the disposals of Correcto and Pivotal.

Overview of investments

During the six months to 30 June 2026, the Company invested £2.7 million, comprising £2.0 million across two new investments and £0.7 million across three follow-on investments.

The development of a dedicated investment team and independent pipeline for Future Generations VCT has broadened the opportunity set available to the Company as the portfolio matures. During the period, the Company completed its first two new investments without co-investment from another Octopus-managed fund.

Future Generations VCT invested £1.0 million in Greenpixie's £4.7 million Pre-Series A round and invested £1.0 million in geoSurge's £9.5m Series A round.

These investments demonstrate the progress being made in building a pipeline specifically for Future Generations VCT. The team will continue to assess new opportunities alongside selective follow-on investment into existing portfolio companies where there is a compelling case for further capital.

Greenpixie

Helping the world's largest organisations reduce cloud costs and carbon emissions.

What it does

Greenpixie helps large organisations make their cloud infrastructure more efficient, identifying opportunities to reduce energy use, carbon emissions and unnecessary spend. Already working with global enterprises including Mastercard, it is expanding through partnerships with major industry participants within financial operations (FinOps).

Why we invested

As AI drives greater cloud usage, businesses face increasing pressure to manage both the cost and environmental impact of their computing infrastructure. Greenpixie operates in a growing market and its proprietary technology and FinOps partnerships provide a scalable route to serving large global organisations.

geoSurge

Helping businesses become discoverable in the age of AI search.

What it does

geoSurge helps businesses understand and improve how their brands appear across leading AI models. Its platform combines analytics, AI-optimised content and proprietary technology to increase the likelihood of brands being recommended in AI-generated answers.

Why we invested

AI is changing how customers discover products and services, creating a new category of business software. Despite being founded in 2025, geoSurge has already attracted external investment alongside Future Generations VCT. One of its founders previously helped build Zilch, providing relevant experience of building and scaling a high-growth technology business.

Valuations

Future Generations VCT's unquoted portfolio companies are valued in accordance with UK GAAP accounting standards and the International Private Equity and Venture Capital (IPEV) valuation guidelines.

This means we value the portfolio at fair value, which is the price we expect people would be willing to buy or sell an asset for, assuming they had all the information available that we do, are knowledgeable parties with no pre-existing relationship, and that the transaction is carried out under the normal course of business.

'External price' includes valuations based on funding rounds that are typically completed by, or shortly after, the period end, and exits of companies where terms have been issued with an acquirer. 'Multiples' is predominantly used for valuations that are based on a multiple of revenues for portfolio companies. Where there is uncertainty around the potential outcomes available to a company, a probability-weighted 'scenario analysis' is considered.

'Milestone analysis' is used for very early-stage investments that are not yet generating revenue. The initial value is estimated by starting with the price from the most recent funding round. This is then adjusted based on the company's progress against qualitative milestones, such as product development, customer growth, or regulatory approvals, to reflect any increase or decrease in value.

Valuation methodology by value Valuation methodology by number of companies External Price 37% 11 Multiples 29% 4 Milestone analysis 28% 10 Scenario analysis 6% 10 Write off - 5

Top ten investments

Here, we set out the cost and valuation of the top ten holdings, which account for over 64% of the value of the portfolio.

Portfolio Investment theme Investment cost Valuation at 30 June 2026 1 Voy1 Revitalising healthcare £0.9m £4.7m 2 RemoFirst Empowering people £1.4m £3.6m 3 CoMind Revitalising healthcare £2.8m £3.5m 4 Intrinsic Empowering people £1.5m £2.6m 5 Infinitopes Revitalising healthcare £2.3m £1.9m 6 Neat Building a sustainable planet £0.6m £1.9m 7 HelloSelf Revitalising healthcare £2.6m £1.6m 8 Phlux Empowering people £1.2m £1.6m 9 Ufonia Revitalising healthcare £1.1m £1.6m 10 Apheris Empowering people £1.5m £1.6m

1. Menwell Limited (trading as Voy, formerly Manual)

Outlook

The progress made across parts of the portfolio during the first half of the year is encouraging, although the environment for early-stage companies remains selective. Capital continues to be available for businesses demonstrating strong growth and clear differentiation, but fundraising conditions remain challenging for companies that are not meeting their commercial milestones.

Against this backdrop, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to deploying the Company's capital. Our focus is on supporting existing portfolio companies where we believe further investment can create long-term value, while continuing to build the independent pipeline of new opportunities for Future Generations VCT.

AI is increasingly influencing both the opportunities we are seeing and the markets in which our portfolio companies operate. This includes businesses where AI sits at the heart of the product, as well as companies benefiting from the broader second-order effects of AI adoption, including in areas such as energy and infrastructure, search and discovery, data, cyber security and more. Greenpixie and geoSurge demonstrate the breadth of opportunities emerging from these changes, while rapid technological development also creates competitive and execution risks that we consider carefully when assessing investments.

Our priority for the remainder of the year is to remain selective in how we deploy capital, work closely with portfolio companies to support their development, and continue to identify businesses that we believe have the potential to generate long-term value for shareholders.

Luke Edis

Lead Fund Manager

Octopus Future Generations VCT

22 September 2026

Directors' responsibilities statement

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:



the half-yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with 'Financial Reporting Standard 104: Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the Financial Reporting Council;



the half-yearly financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and



the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by the Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being:





we have disclosed an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;





we have disclosed a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the period; and we have disclosed a description of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year, that may have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.



By Order of the Board

Helen Sinclair

Chair

22 September 2026

Income statement

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months to 30 June 2026 Six months to 30 June 2025 Year ended 31 December 2025 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Gain/(loss) on disposal of fixed asset investments – 47 47 – (17) (17) – (28) (28) Gain/(loss) on valuation of fixed asset investments – 2,614 2,614 – 93 93 – (588) (588) Investment management fees (124) (370) (494) (125) (375) (500) (241) (723) (964) Investment income 263 – 263 458 – 458 813 – 813 Other expenses (304) – (304) (295) – (295) (585) – (585) Profit/(loss) before tax (165) 2,291 2,126 38 (299) (261) (13) (1,339) (1,352) Tax – – – – – – – – – Profit/(loss) after tax (165) 2,291 2,126 38 (299) (261) (13) (1,339) (1,352) Earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.2)p 3.7p 3.5p 0.1p (0.6)p (0.5)p 0.0p (2.3)p (2.3)p



The 'Total' column of this statement is the profit and loss account of Future Generations VCT; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. Future Generations VCT has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities, and from bank and money market funds. Future Generations VCT has no other comprehensive income for the period.



The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.



Balance sheet

Unaudited Unaudited Audited As at 30 June

2026 As at 30 June

2025 As at 31 December 2025 (£'000) (£'000) (£'000) (£'000) (£'000) (£'000) Fixed asset investments 38,848 31,319 33,524 Current assets: Debtors 366 609 638 Cash at bank 100 101 100 Money market funds 14,164 20,686 14,233 14,630 21,396 14,971 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (97) (102) (116) Net current assets 14,533 21,294 14,855 Net assets 53,381 52,613 48,379 Share capital 63 60 60 Share premium 8,008 4,945 5,135 Special distributable reserve 48,521 51,854 48,521 Capital reserve realised (4,293) (720) (2,713) Capital reserve unrealised 1,391 (3,433) (2,480) Revenue reserve (309) (93) (144) Total equity shareholders' funds 53,381 52,613 48,379 Net asset value per share 84.4p 88.4p 81.0p

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 22 September 2026 and are signed on their behalf by:

Helen Sinclair

Chair

Company Number: 13750143

Statement of changes in equity

Share capital

£'000 Share premium £'000 Special distributable reserve1 £'000 Capital reserve realised1 £'000 Capital reserve unrealised1 £'000 Revenue reserve1 £'000 Total

£'000 As at 1 January 2026 60 5,135 48,521 (2,713) (2,480) (144) 48,379 Comprehensive income for the period: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure – – – (370) – – (370) Net gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – – – 47 – – 47 Net gain on fair value of fixed asset investments – – – – 2,614 – 2,614 Loss after tax – – – – – (165) (165) Total comprehensive income for the period – – – (323) 2,614 (165) 2,126 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Shares issued 3 2,890 – – – – 2,893 Share issue costs – (17) – – – – (17) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 3 2,873 – – – – 2,876 Other movements: Prior year fixed asset gains/(losses) now realised – – – (1,257) 1,257 – – Total other movements – – – (1,257) 1,257 – – Balance as at 30 June 2026 63 8,008 48,521 (4,293) 1,391 (309) 53,381

1. Included within these reserves is an amount of £43,919,000 which is considered distributable to shareholders under Companies Act rules. The Income Taxes Act 2007 restricts distribution of capital from reserves created by the conversion of the share premium account into a special distributable reserve until the third anniversary of the share allotment that led to the creation of that part of the share premium account. As at 30 June 2026, £43,301,000 of the special reserve is distributable under this restriction.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Share

capital

£'000 Share premium

£'000 Special distributable reserve 1

£'000 Capital reserve realised 1

£'000 Capital reserve unrealised 1

£'000 Revenue

Reserve 1

£'000 Total

£'000 As at 1 January 2025 54 51,854 - (328) (3,526) (131) 47,923 Comprehensive income for the period: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure - - - (375) - - (375) Net loss on disposal of fixed asset investments - - - (17) - - (17) Net gain on fair value of fixed asset investments - - - - 93 - 93 Profit after tax - - - - - 38 38 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (392) 93 38 (261) Contributions by and distributions to owners: Shares issued 6 4,963 - - - - 4,969 Share issue costs - (18) - - - - (18) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 6 4,945 - - - - 4,951 Other movements: Share premium cancellation - (51,854) 51,854 - - - - Total other movements - (51,854) 51,854 - - - - Balance as at 30 June 2025 60 4,945 51,854 (720) (3,433) (93) 52,613

1. Reserves are available for distribution.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

£'000 Special distributable reserve 1

£'000 Capital

reserve realised 1

£'000 Capital

reserve unrealised £'000 Revenue reserve 1

£'000 Total

£'000 As at 1 January 2025 54 51,854 – (328) (3,526) (131) 47,923 Comprehensive income for the year: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure – – – (723) – – (723) Loss on disposal of fixed asset investments – – – (28) – – (28) Net loss on fair value of fixed asset investments – – – – (588) – (588) Loss after tax – – – – – (13) (13) Total comprehensive loss for the year – – – (751) (588) (13) (1,352) Contributions by and distributions to owners: Shares issue (includes DRIS) 6 5,153 – – – – 5,159 Share issue costs – (18) – – – – (18) Dividends paid (includes DRIS) – – (3,333) – – – (3,333) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 6 5,135 (3,333) – – – 1,808 Other movements: Share premium cancellation – (51,854) 51,854 – – – – Prior year fixed asset loss unrealised – – – – – – – Transfer between reserves – – – (1,634) 1,634 – – Total other movements – (51,854) 51,854 (1,634) 1,634 – – Balance as at 31 December 2025 60 5,135 48,521 (2,713) (2,480) (144) 48,379

1. Included within these reserves is an amount of £43,184,000 (2024: £nil) which is considered distributable to shareholders under Companies Act rules. The Income Taxes Act 2007 restricts distribution of capital from reserves created by the conversion of the share premium account into a special distributable reserve until the third anniversary of the share allotment that led to the creation of that part of the share premium account. As at 31 December 2025, £28,430,000 (2024: £nil) of the special reserve is distributable under this restriction.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Cash flow statement



Unaudited Six months to 30 June 2026 Unaudited Six months to 30 June 2025 Audited Year to 31 December 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before tax 2,126 (261) (1,352) Decrease/(increase) in debtors 173 (50) (91) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (19) 6 20 (Gain)/loss on disposal of fixed asset investments (47) 17 28 (Gain)/loss on valuation of fixed asset investments (2,614) (93) 588 Outflow from operating activities (381) (381) (807) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments (2,710) (4,457) (7,343) Sale of fixed asset investments 146 590 590 Outflow from investing activities (2,564) (3,867) (6,753) Cash flows from financing activities Movement in applications account – (100) (100) Dividend paid (net of DRIS) – – (3,141) Proceeds from share issues (net of DRIS) 2,893 4,969 4,968 Share issue costs (17) (18) (18) Inflow from financing activities 2,876 4,851 1,709 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (69) 603 (5,851) Opening cash and cash equivalents 14,333 20,184 20,184 Closing cash and cash equivalents 14,264 20,787 14,333 Cash and cash equivalents comprise Cash at bank 100 101 100 Money market funds 14,164 20,686 14,233 Closing cash and cash equivalents 14,264 20,787 14,333

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Condensed notes to the financial report

1. Basis of preparation

The unaudited results which cover the six months to 30 June 2026 have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) Financial Reporting Standard 104 Interim Financial Reporting (January 2022) and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for Investment Companies re-issued by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022.

The Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting. The Directors have not identified any material uncertainties to the Company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis over a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements. In reaching this conclusion, the Directors have taken into account the potential impact on the economy including inflation and the recession.

The principal accounting policies have remained unchanged from those set out in the Company's 2025 Annual Report and Accounts.

2. Publication of non-statutory accounts

The unaudited financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2026 does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of s.415 of the Companies Act 2006 and has not been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The comparative figures for the period ended 31 December 2025 have been extracted from the audited financial statements for that period, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor's report on those financial statements, in accordance with Chapter 3, Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006, was unqualified. This financial report has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

3. Earnings per share

The earnings per share is based on 61,425,870 Ordinary shares (30 June 2025: 56,631,830, 31 December 2025: 58,147,725) being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and so no diluted returns per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are therefore identical.

4. Net asset value per share

30 June 2026 30 June 2025 31 December 2025 Net assets (£'000) 53,381 52,613 48,379 Shares in issue 63,282,656 59,508,123 59,738,204 Net asset value per share (p) 84.4 88.4 81.0

5. Allotments

During the six months to 30 June 2026, 3,544,452 shares were issued at a weighted average price of 83.6p per share (30 June 2025: 5,567,019 shares at a weighted average price of 91.6p per share, 31 December 2025: 5,797,100 shares at a weighted average price of 91.3p per share).

6. Transactions with the Manager and Portfolio Manager

Future Generations VCT is classified as a full-scope Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive (AIFMD). Future Generations VCT has appointed Octopus AIF Management Limited to provide the services of an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) of a full scope AIF. In accordance with its power to do so under AIFMD, Octopus AIF Management Limited has delegated portfolio management to Octopus Investments Limited, whilst retaining the obligations of a risk manager.

Future Generations VCT paid Octopus AIF Management Limited £494,000 in the period as a management fee (30 June 2025: £500,000, 31 December 2025: £964,000). The annual management charge (AMC) is based on 2% of Future Generations VCT's NAV. The AMC is payable quarterly in advance and calculated using the latest published NAV of Future Generations VCT and the number of shares in issue at each quarter end. Once the quarter has ended, an adjustment will be made if the NAV at the end of the current quarter is calculated and which differs from the NAV as at the end of the previous quarter.

Octopus also provides Non-Investment Services to Future Generations VCT, payable quarterly in advance. The fee is 0.3% of Future Generations VCT's NAV, calculated at quarterly intervals. The Non-Investment Services Agreement (NISA) fee is calculated using the latest published NAV of Future Generations VCT and the number of shares in issue at each quarter end. As with the AMC, an adjustment will be made if the NAV calculated at the end of the current quarter differs from the NAV at the end of the previous quarter. During the period, £74,000 was paid to Octopus for Non-Investment Services (30 June 2025: £75,000, 31 December 2025: £152,000).

In addition, Octopus is entitled to performance-related incentive fees, subject to Future Generations VCT's total return at year end exceeding the total return at the previous year end when an incentive fee was paid or 97p if the first incentive fee has not yet been paid (the 'Excess'), equal to 20% of the Excess. No performance fee will become payable until cumulative dividends (paid or declared) are equal to or greater than 10p per Ordinary share and the total return exceeds 120p per Ordinary share. An amendment to the performance incentive scheme was agreed in April 2026, whereby any performance incentive fee, once triggered by the conditions referred to above, is payable over three years and is subject to recalculation and partial cancellation if the Company's NAV declines in the second and/or third years. No performance fee was payable during the period.

The cap relating to Future Generations VCT's total expense ratio, that is the regular, recurring costs of Future Generations VCT expressed as a percentage of its NAV, above which Octopus has agreed to pay, is 3.0%, and is calculated in accordance with the AIC Guidelines.

7. Related party transactions

Several members of the Octopus investment team hold non-executive directorships as part of their monitoring roles in Future Generations VCT's portfolio companies, but they have no controlling interests in those companies.

The Directors received the following dividends from Future Generations VCT:

Name 30 June 2026

£ 30 June 2025

£ 31 December 2025

£ Helen Sinclair – N/A 815 Joanna Santinon – N/A 4,074 Ajay Chowdhury – N/A –

8. Voting rights and equity management

The following table shows the percentage voting rights held by Future Generations VCT in each of the top ten investments, on a fully diluted basis.

Investment 30 June 2026

% voting rights

held by Future

Generations VCT Menwell Limited (t/a Voy, formerly Manual) 0.4% RemoFirst, Inc. 1.8% CoMind Technologies Ltd 2.6% Intrinsic Semiconductor Technologies Ltd 3.9% Infinitopes Ltd 5.6% Neat SAS 1.8% HelloSelf Limited 4.1% Phlux Technology Ltd 5.6% Ufonia Ltd 2.0% Apheris AI GmbH 3.4%

9. Post balance sheet events

The following events occurred between the balance sheet date and the signing of this financial report:



on 7 September 2026, the Company re-opened its Offer to further applications under the Prospectus published on 2 February 2026;

a dividend of 0.9p per share was declared on 22 September 2026 and it is to be paid on 7 December 2026; and the Company completed the disposals of PearBio and Correcto in August 2026.



10. Half-Yearly Report

The unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2026 will shortly be available to view at

A copy of the half-yearly report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66