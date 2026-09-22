Sightpath Medical Brings Its Expanded Retina Services To AAO 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Booth 1644, Hall E, shared with technology partner IQity, October 10-12 in New Orleans

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sightpath Medical, the nation's leading provider of mobile ophthalmic surgical services, will exhibit at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, October 10-12. The team will be at booth 1644 in Hall E, shared this year with technology partner IQity, to discuss the company's new service areas in retina alongside its established cataract, laser cataract, office-based and refractive programs.

Retina, delivered per case

Sightpath's retina services bring its per-case model to vitreoretinal surgery, for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and surgeons who want to add or retain surgical retina capacity without buying a vitrectomy platform. For each surgery day, Sightpath delivers a vitrectomy platform in the surgeon's preferred configuration, specialty add-ons such as endolaser, chandelier and tamponade, a surgical microscope, instrument trays and a trained eye-only technologist in the OR. Facilities pay when they use the equipment, and high-acuity retina care stays local, without capital investment.

"Retina is often the first service line a community facility refers out, because a vitrectomy platform is a large purchase for a few surgery days a month. Our retina program removes that barrier. Surgeons get the platform and instrumentation they prefer, facilities get a predictable per-case cost, and patients are treated close to home," said Dan Robins, Chief Operating Officer at Sightpath Medical.

The model behind it

The retina program extends a model Sightpath has refined over more than 30 years across more than 1,000 surgical facilities in all 50 states: eye-only technologists and certified field engineers travel with the equipment, and routine calibration keeps the fleet at 99% uptime. Access scales from a single mobile surgery day to a fixed on-site installation.

One booth, two partners

This year Sightpath shares its booth with IQity, the developer of an integrated diagnostic and surgical platform for ophthalmology. Since their partnership announcement in May 2026, IQity's technologies reach surgeons through Sightpath's nationwide logistics, installation and service infrastructure. At booth 1644, visitors can experience IQity's IQ-Meter, IQ-SurgiView and IQ-Flow in hands-on demos every hour and see how Sightpath supports new technology from the first case.

Live surgeon sessions on the booth stage

On Saturday, October 10, four surgeons join the booth stage for live, filmed interviews:



10:00 am: David Almeida, MD, MBA, PhD, vitreoretinal surgeon, founder of Erie Retina Research and CASEx

11:00 am: Ashley Pickering, MD, cataract, glaucoma and retina surgeon, North Mississippi Eye Care

12:30 pm: Houfar Sekhavat, MD, FRCSC, ophthalmic surgeon, co-founder of Hexiris 1:30 pm: Dagny Zhu, MD, ophthalmic surgeon, founder of Zhu Vision



Booth 1644 in Hall E is open Saturday and Sunday, October 10-11, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Monday, October 12, 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. Register for the sessions and book a demo slot at .

To schedule a conversation ahead of the meeting, please visit .

About Sightpath Medical

Sightpath Medical is the leading provider of mobile ophthalmic surgical services and equipment in the United States. With a track record of over 3 million improved eyes and partnerships with more than 1,300 surgeons across 800 hospitals and ASCs, Sightpath delivers customized access to advanced ophthalmic equipment, services, and supplies for cataract, laser cataract, refractive and retina surgery. Its mobile and fixed surgical solutions eliminate ownership hassles while providing expert surgical technologists and laser engineers to support procedures, allowing healthcare facilities to focus on patient care. Sightpath Medical is a division of Finnitiv Health, a comprehensive variable-access medical services platform. .

About IQity

IQity (EyeQ Technologies, Inc.) addresses the challenges in ophthalmology with technology designed to deliver superior visual outcomes, greater efficiency, and lower cost. IQity's portfolio spans the entire ophthalmic workflow, from diagnostics to surgery to chronic disease management. IQity. Acuity Realized. .

Media contacts

Sightpath Medical: Dan Robins, Chief Operating Officer,...

IQity:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .