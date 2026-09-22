Nexxen U Launches 'Data For The Converged Media World,' Building On Program Momentum And Industry Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning educational series helps media teams turn convergence into performance, leveraging expertise from Tastemade, Omnicom Media and A+E

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, announced today a new module from its flagship education initiative, Nexxen U. The module – Data for the Converged Media World – is designed to demystify complicated data concepts for brands and media buyers navigating converged linear, Connected TV (“CTV”) and digital video planning.

First launched in January 2025, Nexxen U provides foundational training to media professionals, supporting them as they navigate the complexities of our converged industry, like siloed planning and disparate measurement frameworks. The program's first two modules – The Converged Landscape and Converged Media Planning and Activation – delivered course completion rates that exceeded typical benchmarks for industry training programs by +25%, featuring expert-led sessions from across the buy and sell sides. Given this success, Nexxen U won two Convergent TV Awards and was shortlisted at the Digiday Content Marketing Awards in 2026.

“Nexxen U is an informative and thorough resource full of valuable context for the ever-changing space of video advertising, all provided in a concise and direct manner,” said James Ferguson, SVP, Digital Solutions & Partnerships, Active International.“As linear and streaming continue to converge, Nexxen is providing the tools to ensure media planners and buyers are making informed decisions about where and how to place their ad dollars.”

Now, Data for the Converged Media World aims to translate data literacy into stronger converged campaign performance for students, with sessions taught by leaders at Tastemade, Omnicom Media and A+E.

"The most effective buyers understand how data works on both sides of the transaction,” said Joseph Lerner, VP, Programmatic, A+E Global Media.“Nexxen U helps buyers see how data works from the publisher's perspective, giving them the context to use audience signals more strategically and effectively across campaigns.”

“Marketers have access to more data than ever, but having data and knowing how to use it are two very different things,” said Kristin Eardley, Head of Programmatic and Revenue Partnerships, Tastemade.“Nexxen U helps marketers better understand the signals behind their campaigns so they can reach the right audiences, make smarter decisions and ultimately drive better results.”

“Nexxen U was built to meet the moment, when more teams than ever are being asked to plan holistically across linear, streaming and digital,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Commercial Officer, Nexxen.“This latest module is helping brands and buyers move beyond terminology and into application, so data can become a competitive advantage in how they build audiences, connect channels and prove outcomes.”

Data for the Converged Media World is available now on Nexxen U.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today's converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“can,”“will,”“estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen U courses as well as any benefits associated with any of the Nexxen U courses or Nexxen's products and platforms. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

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