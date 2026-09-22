Phos AI Labs Launches Sales Assistant, An AI That Coaches Reps Live

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The tool surfaces a rep's next move in real time, mid-call, using a library of 120 tactics the firm first built from its own closed-won sales calls

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phos AI Labs launched Phos Sales Assistant, an AI system that listens to a live sales call and surfaces the specific move a top closer would use before the rep's next sentence lands. Unlike AI tools that summarize a call after it ends, Sales Assistant runs during the call itself, streaming short tactic cards to the rep's screen as the prospect speaks.The system classifies what a prospect just said and responds with one of five signal types. It flags an objection forming and offers the acknowledgment line that softens it, flags a buying signal such as a timeline or implementation question and cues the next step, suggests a tactical adjustment such as re-anchoring price against a proof point, surfaces a qualifying question the conversation drifted away from, or tells a rep to stop talking when they are talking over an objection.Before offering Sales Assistant to an outside team, Phos AI Labs built the tactic library inside its parent firm, running every closed-won call from the last two years through it to extract the specific moves that produced a win. That work produced 120 tactic cards covering objection handling, pricing conversations, multi-stakeholder navigation, technical proof points and timing. In one cited internal call, a 32-minute conversation that closed for $48,000 in annual recurring revenue, the system surfaced a line re-anchoring cost against the cost of not having the product, a prompt to mirror the prospect's own language and a cue to pause and acknowledge before responding, moves the firm credits with helping close the deal.When a company adopts Sales Assistant, Phos AI Labs first maps how the sales team currently sells, then recalibrates the tactic library against that client's own closed-won calls, so the cards a rep sees reflect the objection patterns and proof points specific to their deals rather than a generic playbook. The tool runs as a transparent overlay outside a call's screen-share frame, invisible to the prospect, while an admin dashboard tracks signal usage and conversion patterns across the team."Every senior sales rep already carries this pattern recognition in their head. They've just done it enough times that it's automatic," said Jesus Vargas, founder and CEO of Phos AI Labs. "We built Sales Assistant because that instinct shouldn't be locked inside one person's experience, and we proved it on our own calls before we gave it to anyone else's."Phos AI Labs said it is now onboarding its first outside sales teams onto Sales Assistant, recalibrating each client's tactic library against their own closed-won calls as they come on.About Phos AI LabsPhos AI Labs is an AI consulting and training firm for mid-market companies ready to move to AI-native operations. Founded in 2026 by Jesus Vargas, the firm takes clients through three phases: AI Foundations, Training and AI-Native Operations. Phos AI Labs is a practice of LOW/CODE Agency.More at phosailabs

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Phos AI Labs launches Sales Assistant, an AI that coaches reps live News Provided By LowCode Agency, LLC September 22, 2026, 12:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Technology



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