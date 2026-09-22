Withersravenel Announces Proposed Strategic Partnership With Long Point Capital

WithersRavenel is thrilled to announce a proposed partnership with Long Point Capital

The proposed partnership would support WithersRavenel's sustainable growth and expand its engineering and consulting capabilities across the Southeast.

- Jim Canfield, WithersRavenel President and CEOCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WithersRavenel is thrilled to announce a proposed strategic partnership with Long Point Capital, a private investment firm focused on professional services. The partnership would support the firm's plans to accelerate growth in engineering, planning, geomatics, landscape architecture and consulting services across the Southeast.The proposed partnership represents an important next step in WithersRavenel's history. With support from Long Point Capital, the firm would gain additional resources and flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities, invest in its people and capabilities, expand its services, and enter new markets while continuing to make thoughtful decisions aligned with its long-term goals.“This proposed partnership represents an important opportunity for WithersRavenel to grow strategically and sustainably while remaining grounded in the values that have guided us for more than four decades,” said Jim Canfield, President and CEO of WithersRavenel.“It would allow us to expand the services and capabilities we have built while continuing to deliver thoughtful solutions and high-quality outcomes for our clients. We are excited about what this partnership could make possible for our people, our clients, and the communities we serve.”WithersRavenel would continue to build on its existing foundation, with no immediate changes anticipated to day-to-day operations.“For more than 40 years, we have supported the people and communities of North Carolina as they plan for growth and address increasingly complex infrastructure needs,” said Eddie Staley, Chief Growth Officer of WithersRavenel.“We see an opportunity to bring that experience to more communities across the Southeast. This proposed partnership with Long Point Capital would help us grow with purpose, strengthen our capabilities, and provide timely, practical solutions to clients facing new challenges.”Founded in 1998, Long Point Capital brings decades of experience partnering with management teams to position companies for long-term growth. Long Point Capital's investment, strategic guidance, and operating resources will support WithersRavenel as it invests in exceptional talent, expands its services, and enters new markets.Long Point Capital believes the proposed partnership would combine WithersRavenel's talented team, established client relationships, and growth potential with Long Point Capital's experience supporting knowledge-based businesses through periods of strategic expansion."WithersRavenel has the talent, client relationships, and track record we look for in a partner," said Ira Starr, Founding Partner of Long Point Capital. "We've spent more than 20 years backing founder- and management-owned firms in engineering and professional services, and we see that same growth potential here. We're looking forward to supporting Jim and the team in this next chapter.""We are excited about investing to support WithersRavenel," said Eric Von Stroh, Partner of Long Point Capital. "The team has grown sustainably while staying true to its culture, and that's exactly what we invest behind. Our job now is to give them the capital and resources to move faster on the opportunities already ahead of them."The proposed partnership remains subject to the ESOP Trust's approval of the transaction, acting through its independent trustee, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.About WithersRavenelFounded in 1983 in Cary, North Carolina, WithersRavenel is a full-service engineering and consulting firm serving local government, state and federal government, and land development clients. The firm's 460-plus employees work statewide from its Cary headquarters and branch offices across North Carolina. Core service offerings include Asset Management, Design + Planning, Environmental, Funding & Finance, Geomatics, Land & Site Development, Stormwater, and Water & Sewer Utilities. For more information, visit .About Long Point CapitalLong Point Capital is a value-added partner that invests in founder-, family-, and management-owned companies with strong management teams and attractive growth prospects. The firm primarily focuses on professional services businesses, particularly engineering, architecture, and related consulting services, while selectively pursuing opportunities in other sectors. Long Point supports portfolio companies with capital and strategic resources to drive growth, including organic initiatives and add-on acquisitions. Learn more at .Media Contact:Jim Canfield, President and CEO...(919) 469-3340###

Jim Canfield

WithersRavenel

+1 919-469-3340

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WithersRavenel Announces Proposed Strategic Partnership With Long Point Capital News Provided By WithersRavenel September 22, 2026, 12:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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