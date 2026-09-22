MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Vugar Azeri, founder of Fire Proof Builder, will host a silent auction this weekend at Cross Creek Shopping Center in Malibu

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fire Proof Builder Founder Vugar Azeri to Host Silent Auction Benefiting Families Affected by Malibu and Chatsworth Tragedies

Vugar Azeri, founder of Fire Proof Builder, will host a silent auction this weekend at Cross Creek Shopping Center in Malibu to raise funds for families affected by last week's news helicopter crash and bus accident in Chatsworth.

The community event will bring together local residents, businesses, and supporters for an afternoon of fundraising and solidarity. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit families impacted by the two tragedies.

“During difficult times, our community has an opportunity to come together and support the families who need it most,” said Vugar Azeri, founder of Fire Proof Builder.“We invite everyone in Malibu and surrounding communities to participate and help make a meaningful difference.”

The silent auction will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 26–27, at Cross Creek Shopping Center in Malibu. Event hours, auction items, donation information, and beneficiary details will be announced by the organizers.

Businesses and individuals interested in donating auction items or supporting the event may contact Fire Proof Builder at 310-206-4831

About Fire Proof Builder

Fire Proof Builder is a Malibu-based construction company founded by Vugar Azeri and committed to serving local homeowners and supporting the surrounding community.

Bob Domani

American Data Company

+1 310-206-4831

email us here

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Fire Proof Builder's Vugar Azeri to Host Silent Auction Benefiting Families Affected by Malibu and Chatsworth Tragedies News Provided By American Data Company September 22, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry



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