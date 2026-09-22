Limitless Electric LLC Named Electrician Of The Year In Windsor Locks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Licensed Hartford County residential electrician earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition based on public review performance.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Limitless Electric LLC has been named Electrician of the Year in Windsor Locks by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the licensed residential contractor's strong public review performance serving homeowners across Hartford County and Tolland County, Connecticut.

Since 2021, Limitless Electric has positioned itself as a local, family-owned and operated, licensed residential electrician focused on precision workmanship, transparent communication, and respect for each home and family. The company's core promise-"done right the first time"-guides panel upgrades, EV charger installations, backup generator systems, permanent Gemstone LED lighting, indoor lighting, hot tub wiring, whole-home rewiring, and emergency electrical repairs.

Serving communities throughout Hartford County and Tolland County, including Windsor Locks, Windsor, Suffield, West Hartford, and surrounding towns, Limitless Electric emphasizes upfront estimates, code-compliant installations aligned with National Electrical Code standards, and premium materials. The contractor is fully licensed and insured in Connecticut (license ELC.0206906-E1) and also holds a Massachusetts electrical license, with a satisfaction guarantee on workmanship.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Limitless Electric LLC holds a 5.0-star rating across 90 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Limitless Electric LLC

Limitless Electric LLC is a local, family-owned and operated, licensed and insured residential electrical contractor based in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Founded in 2021, the company provides panel upgrades, EV charger installation, generator services, permanent LED lighting, indoor lighting, and emergency electrical repairs for homeowners throughout Hartford County and Tolland County. Contact: 200 Old County Cir Ste 303, Windsor Locks, CT 06096; phone 860-874-7281;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Leonard Howell

Limitless Electric LLC

+1 860-874-7281

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Limitless Electric LLC Named Electrician of the Year in Windsor Locks News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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