Jaimie Lance, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Draws On Decades Of Real Estate Leadership To Shape Strategy And Teams

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A People-Centered Approach to Enterprise Strategy, Operational Transformation, and Property ManagementSaint Louis, Missouri – With more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Jaimie Lance has built a career defined by strategic leadership, operational expertise, mentorship, and a commitment to helping others succeed. As Chief Strategy Officer at MRP Capital Group, she leads enterprise strategy, operational transformation, and property management across the firm's retail portfolio, aligning long-term objectives with practical execution while strengthening systems, processes, and teams.Jaimie's journey into commercial real estate began unexpectedly in 1989. After automation ended her position at McDonnell Douglas, she accepted an entry-level receptionist role. Although she had no connections to the commercial real estate industry at the time, that first opportunity became the beginning of a career spanning more than three decades.Over the years, Jaimie held leadership positions with Coldwell Banker Commercial, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, and Midwest BankCentre. These experiences allowed her to develop extensive expertise across asset, facilities, and property management operations while gaining an understanding of the people, processes, and organizational structures required to operate successfully.Today, at MRP Capital Group, Jaimie draws on that experience to help scale systems, improve operations, and strengthen institutional partnerships. Her responsibilities require both strategic perspective and practical problem-solving, allowing her to connect big-picture goals with the day-to-day execution necessary to achieve them.A defining characteristic of Jaimie's leadership philosophy is her emphasis on empathy and servant leadership. She believes effective leadership is not simply about delivering results but also about developing people. For Jaimie, strong organizations are built when leaders understand where their employees are in their careers and lives, establish clear expectations, provide guidance, and create opportunities for growth.Mentorship has played a particularly important role in Jaimie's professional development. She credits the woman who invested in her early in her career with helping her see what was possible. That early mentor was a pioneer in St. Louis commercial real estate and provided Jaimie with encouragement and an example to follow. Throughout her career, Jaimie has continued learning from other influential mentors, including Orvin Kimbrough, CEO of Midwest BankCentre.One piece of advice from Kimbrough continues to influence Jaimie's approach to leadership:“Real growth happens when you help others rise.” The philosophy reflects her belief that professional success becomes more meaningful when it creates opportunities for others. Developing strong teams and continuing the cycle of mentorship are among the accomplishments Jaimie is most proud of.Her advice to young women entering commercial real estate reflects that same philosophy. Jaimie encourages women to remain curious, ask questions, and challenge the status quo. She emphasizes that confidence does not require having every answer; rather, it includes knowing when to seek insight from others. She also encourages emerging professionals to learn from mistakes, viewing them as an important part of personal and professional evolution.Jaimie is particularly passionate about ensuring women understand that they deserve to participate fully in professional conversations and decision-making. In traditionally male-dominated environments, she believes speaking up and being assertive are important parts of claiming the space they have earned.As the commercial real estate industry evolves, Jaimie sees artificial intelligence as both a significant challenge and an important opportunity. She recognizes that AI is taking the industry into unfamiliar territory and believes organizations need strong guardrails when adopting new technologies. At the same time, she sees considerable potential for AI to improve efficiency and enhance organizational operations. For Jaimie, responsible innovation requires finding the appropriate balance between technological advancement and thoughtful implementation.Her professional credentials include an associate degree from Colorado Technical University, a Missouri Real Estate Salesperson License, and LEED Green Associate certification. She has also maintained professional involvement through organizations including the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) St. Louis and ICSC.Beyond her professional responsibilities, helping people remains central to Jaimie's life. Her family and faith are foundational to her personally, while her work provides an opportunity to solve problems, support others, and continue learning. She describes herself as a natural caretaker, making asset, facilities, and property management a particularly meaningful career path.Jaimie's commitment to service is also shaped by her own life experiences. As a young single mother and survivor of domestic abuse, she experienced firsthand the importance of support systems and people willing to help others move forward. Today, giving back is her way of paying that support forward.From an unexpected entry into commercial real estate to executive leadership, Jaimie's career reflects resilience, curiosity, and a sustained commitment to people. She continues to approach each challenge as an opportunity to learn, improve systems, develop talent, and make a meaningful difference in the organizations and communities she serves.Learn More about Jaimie Lance:Through her Influential Women profile,Through her LinkedIn profile, linkedin/in/jaimie-lance-51022824Or through MRP Capital Group's website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Jaimie Lance, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Draws On Decades Of Real Estate Leadership To Shape Strategy And Teams News Provided By Influential Women September 22, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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