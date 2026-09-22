Simanta Shekhar Quits BJP, Resigns As Assam Film Corporation Chairman

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Sep 22 (IANS) Assamese singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Simanta Shekhar on Tuesday announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation, besides stepping down from the BJP's Assam state executive committee and giving up his primary membership of the party.

Shekhar said he had submitted his resignation letters to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

The Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation's official website currently lists Shekhar as its Chairman.

In a statement announcing his decision, Shekhar said his resignation was being made entirely for personal reasons and was not linked to any dissatisfaction with the BJP's ideology, policies or functioning.

He also clarified that his decision was not directed against any individual within the party.

"I have decided to step down entirely for personal reasons," Shekhar said, while making it clear that he would not join or associate himself with any political party in the future.

The singer-turned-politician also conveyed his best wishes to BJP leaders, workers, supporters and colleagues and expressed hope that the party would continue its activities and service to the people of Assam.

Shekhar separately extended his good wishes to Chief Minister Sarma and said he hoped Assam would continue on its path of development and progress under his leadership.

The resignation marks Shekhar's withdrawal from both his organisational responsibilities in the BJP and his government-linked position in the state's film sector.

Despite leaving active politics, Shekhar said his association with Assam and the Assamese community would remain unchanged.

He concluded his statement by reaffirming that his "love, respect and commitment" towards Assam and the Assamese community would continue.

Shekhar has been associated with Assam's cultural and entertainment space as a singer and has also held responsibilities in the state's film sector after entering public life.

His resignation comes at a time when political activity is intensifying in Assam, with parties preparing for upcoming electoral and organisational engagements in the state.

However, Shekhar's statement did not indicate any immediate political realignment or association with another party.

He said his decision should be viewed as a personal one and expressed gratitude to those who had supported him during his political journey.

Further details regarding his successor at the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation are awaited.