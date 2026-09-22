MP Cabinet Approves Rs 13,790 Crore Proposals For Infra, Irrigation And Administrative Strengthening

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers, meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Mantralaya on Tuesday, approved financial proposals worth approximately Rs 13,790 crore aimed at giving fresh impetus to infrastructure development, agricultural expansion and administrative strengthening across the state.

The decisions cover a wide range of sectors including sports, irrigation, power, judiciary, health, education and public services. A major highlight of the meeting was the in-principle approval of Rs 962.50 crore for the construction and operation of sports complexes in 140 assembly constituencies under the“Mukhya Mantri Sports Complex Scheme.” These facilities will be named Mukhya Mantri Sports Complexes and will include a permanent helipad in the centre of the main ground to facilitate movement related to the PM-SHRI scheme.

The initiative is expected to promote sports and nurture youth talent across the state.

Significant emphasis was placed on the irrigation sector. The cabinet approved Rs 4,197.58 crore for the continuation of the Jawad-Neemuch pressurised micro-irrigation project in Neemuch district for the period from April 2026 to March 2031.

An additional Rs 262.63 crore was cleared for the Suthaliya Irrigation Project and Rs 507.23 crore for the Parvati-Rinsi irrigation project, both in Rajgarh district, for the same five-year period. Together, these projects are expected to create irrigation capacity for more than 88,000 hectares, boosting agricultural productivity through advanced micro-irrigation and dam-based systems.

To meet the state's future electricity requirements, the Council of Ministers approved a proposal to procure 2,800 MW of thermal power through competitive tendering under the DBFOO model from existing and new thermal projects within Madhya Pradesh.

Several important decisions were taken to strengthen the judicial system during the 16th Finance Commission period. Approvals included Rs 2,015.60 crore for the continued functioning of the high court, Rs 1,000 crore for the establishment and operation of family courts, Rs 554.61 crore for the“Gram Nyayalaya” scheme, and Rs 524 crore for the Madhya Pradesh Legal Aid and Legal Advice Board.

The cabinet also cleared Rs 969.87 crore for the continuation of six schemes of the commercial tax Department, covering property e-registry, stamp-related expenditure, land records modernisation and construction of registrar offices.

Approval was granted for the creation of 13 new teaching posts at the Government Dental College, Indore, to increase BDS and MDS intake capacity, with an estimated annual expenditure of Rs 3.78 crore. Additionally, 18 posts were sanctioned for establishing Public Health Engineering offices in the newly formed districts of Maihar and Pandhurna and a sub-divisional office in Singrauli's Chitrangi block.

Chief Minister Yadav described the decisions as far-reaching measures aimed at public welfare, covering farmers, youth, athletes, the judicial system and ordinary citizens. The approvals are expected to accelerate development across multiple sectors in the coming years.