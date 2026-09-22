Odisha Govt On High Alert As Deep Depression Likely, Heavy Rain Forecast

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday directed officials of all departments and field-level personnel to remain on high alert and take necessary action in view of the impending deep depression and associated rainfall.

Officials said the general public has been advised to stay alert, avoid waterlogged and low-lying areas, follow local administration instructions, and adhere to advisories issued by the state government and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several parts of the state have already experienced heavy rainfall due to the system in the last 24 hours.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said the system, which intensified into a depression over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to further intensify into a deep depression within the next 12 hours and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Visakhapatnam.

“The depression now lies over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. It moved westwards at a speed of 18 kmph during the last six hours and is about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur and 210 km south of Puri,” Mohanty said.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross the coast between Gopalpur and Visakhapatnam during the night of September 23 and early hours of September 24.

Mohanty said the system would bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to several districts of southern Odisha between September 22 and 24. Strong winds of 55–65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph, are also likely.

For September 22, a red alert has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Rayagada, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri districts.

For September 23, a red alert has been issued for Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi. Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Balangir and Nuapada are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall.

For September 24, a red alert has been issued for Nabarangpur, while an orange alert covers Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir and Bargarh.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until early in the morning on September 26. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough, with squally weather expected along the Odisha coast. Local Cautionary Signal Number Three has been hoisted at all ports.

Mohanty advised people to remain indoors during heavy rain and strong winds. Waterlogging is likely in low-lying areas, while weak structures and vulnerable vegetation, including banana and papaya plants, could be damaged. She also warned of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas and urged caution while travelling.