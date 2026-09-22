Tejashwi Demands Bihar CM's Resignation Over Jamui Case, Raises Custodial Deaths

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) RJD National Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the state government over the alleged molestation of a minor student in Jamui, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and questioning the government's handling of law-and-order issues.

Addressing a press conference at his residence at 1, Polo Road in Patna, Tejashwi said the Jamui incident had brought disrepute to Bihar and accused the government of failing to demonstrate seriousness in dealing with crimes against women and girls.

He recalled an earlier statement by Choudhary in which, according to him, the Chief Minister had said he would resign if an incident involving a woman or girl occurred in Bihar. Tejashwi said that if Choudhary stood by that statement, he should step down now.

Tejashwi also criticised remarks made by ruling alliance leaders following the Jamui incident. Referring to comments by Umesh Kushwaha and Shravan Sumar describing the incident as a“petty incident,” he said such statements were inappropriate and insensitive to the victim and her family.

He further criticised Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh over their responses, alleging that ruling party leaders were attempting to divert attention from the incident. Tejashwi demanded that the leaders concerned apologise to the people of Bihar for what he described as attempts to minimise or deflect attention from the case.

He said police had identified seven to eight people allegedly involved in the Jamui incident and demanded action against all of them. He reiterated his demand for the harshest punishment under the law following a speedy trial.

Tejashwi accused the government of failing to provide adequate answers over the incident and questioned the Chief Minister's public engagements while the case remained a major issue. He also criticised Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi over his remarks concerning the Jamui case, alleging that Manjhi was making political statements to remain relevant within the ruling coalition.

During the press conference, Tejashwi also raised the issue of alleged deaths in police and judicial custody in Bihar and demanded judicial inquiries into such cases. He referred to the death of Amarjeet Yadav in Sasaram and said the RJD had met the deceased's family and provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. He demanded action against the officials allegedly responsible and called for the dismissal of the Sasaram Jail Superintendent and registration of an FIR against him.

Tejashwi said custodial deaths required a broader investigation and listed several cases that he claimed involved deaths in police or judicial custody. He cited figures acknowledged by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Parliament. According to Ministry of Home Affairs data based on information received from the National Human Rights Commission, Bihar recorded 19 police-custody death cases between April 2025 and March 15, 2026, the highest among states in the period covered.

He demanded judicial inquiries into the custodial deaths he referred to, including the Amarjeet Yadav case, and reiterated his demand for action against officials whose roles are established by investigation.

Tejashwi also accused the state government of political interference in police postings and alleged that a“transfer industry” was flourishing in Bihar. These allegations were part of his broader criticism of the government's functioning and law-and-order record.

The Jamui case itself remains under investigation, with police continuing to examine the roles of those allegedly involved.