Security Forces Recover Large Cache Of Weapons From Naxal Dump In Chhattisgarh Forests

MENAFN - IANS) Bijapur/Raipur, Sep 22 (IANS) Security forces recovered a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition from a Naxal dump hidden underground in the forests of“Lanka Pahadi” village under the Bedre police station area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The recovery was made during an intensive search and de-mining operation conducted by the security personnel in the forested terrain.

Acting on intelligence inputs as part of ongoing anti-Naxal efforts, the forces thoroughly combed the area and unearthed the carefully buried dump. Among the items recovered were one SLR/LMG rifle, one INSAS rifle, one.315 bore gun, two BGL (barrel grenade launchers), 17 BGL shells, one Chinese hand grenade, 49 SLR rounds, 15 rounds of.315 bore ammunition, 15 BGL cartridges, four SLR magazines, one.315 bore magazine, along with other related materials and equipment. All the recovered weapons and ammunition have been duly seized, and further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

This latest success forms part of a series of operations carried out by security forces in Bijapur district during the month of September, in which multiple Maoist dumps containing arms, ammunition and supplies have been neutralised.

On September 20, forces recovered an AK-47, a.315 bore rifle, a single-shot weapon, a pistol, along with live ammunition and magazines from the forests of Aadwara under Bhairamgarh Police Station limits.

Earlier, on September 16, a.315 bore rifle, 49 live rounds, 25 live.303 rounds, 49 live 12-bore rounds, eight kilograms of gelatin, a walkie-talkie and other tools were seized from the forests of Bade-Aalwara under Farsegarh Police Station.

On September 10, security personnel recovered seven bundles of non-electric wire, detonators and grenades from various locations in the forests of Indripal under Mirtur Police Station.

On September 1, a 12-bore country-made pistol, a BGL launcher, eight BGL shells, 10 live 12-bore rounds and other materials were found in a Maoist dump in the forests of Neelmadgu under Bhopalpatnam Police Station area.

In the various operations conducted across the district in September, security forces have recovered one LMG, one AK-47, one INSAS, two.315 bore weapons, one 12-bore weapon, three BGL launchers and two pistols, along with large quantities of explosives, ammunition rounds and other Maoist-related materials.

These successive recoveries highlight the sustained pressure being maintained by the security forces on residual Naxal cadres and their hidden stockpiles in the region.

Officials indicated that search and de-mining operations would continue in the sensitive forest areas of the district.