NHAI Signs Pact With SSNNL To Fast-Track Infra Projects In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a simplified and time-bound framework for granting approvals for National Highway, canal and pipeline crossings across Gujarat, aimed at expediting development projects, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The MoU seeks to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, speed up approvals, and ensure seamless execution of National Highway and irrigation infrastructure projects.

The Regional Officer, Gandhinagar, NHAI, and the Chief Engineer, SSNNL, signed it in the presence of SSNNL directors and other officials in Gandhinagar.

A key feature of the MoU is the mutual waiver of various fees, charges and levies by NHAI and SSNNL for all National Highway, canal and pipeline crossings covered under the agreement.

This provision is expected to reduce project costs, eliminate procedural bottlenecks and optimise the utilisation of public funds to accelerate infrastructure development.

The MoU also establishes a framework for early sharing of project information, adoption of standardised engineering practices, and clearly defined responsibilities for the construction and maintenance of crossing structures. These measures will facilitate better project planning and ensure adherence to high standards of quality and operational efficiency.

According to the statement, the MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting integrated infrastructure planning in Gujarat by fostering closer coordination between NHAI and SSNNL.

The collaborative framework will accelerate implementation of both National Highway and irrigation infrastructure projects in the state, while improving efficiency and timelines and reducing overall financial implications associated with project execution.

By enabling faster approvals and strengthening coordination, the MoU reinforces NHAI's commitment to developing world-class infrastructure that enhances connectivity and supports economic growth, the statement added.

Currently, 26 major NHAI highway projects are underway in Gujarat, backed by a Rs 20,000 crore central funding pledge, connecting key industrial hubs such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and port gateways.