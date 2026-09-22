Air India Express Passengers Seen Standing As Flight Moves On Runway, Sparks Safety Row (WATCH)

A video showing multiple passengers apparently standing inside an Air India Express aircraft as it moved along the runway has triggered a debate over in-flight safety, passenger discipline and adherence to crew instructions. The footage, recorded inside Air India Express flight IX 1236, was shared on X by passenger Amitava Das and quickly drew attention online.

The video also prompted a response from the airline.

In the clip, several passengers can be seen standing inside the aircraft while the plane appears to be moving along the runway. Recording the scene, Amitava said,“Passengers are standing, but the flight is moving. This is the condition of Air India Express. You can see”

Passengers are standing and flight running, what a safety standard of @AirIndiaX flight IX 1236 twitter/Axa0U9pn9Z

- Amitava Das (@Amitava35877067) September 21, 2026

Questioning the airline's safety standards in the caption accompanying his post, Amitava wrote,“Passengers are standing while the flight is moving. What kind of safety standards does @AirIndiaX follow on flight IX 1236?”

Air India Express responded to the post, saying it regretted any concern caused by the situation witnessed onboard.

“Hi Amitava, we sincerely regret any concern caused by the situation observed onboard flight IX 1236. Please be assured that safety remains our highest priority, and all operations are conducted in accordance with applicable safety procedures and regulatory requirements,” the airline said.

The carrier further stressed that its cabin crew is trained to ensure safety procedures are followed throughout a flight and to respond appropriately to situations that may arise onboard.

“We appreciate you taking the time to share your observation and thank you for your understanding.”

The video has also sparked conversation online about passenger behaviour and civic sense during air travel. Several social media users stressed that passengers must remain seated when instructed and comply with cabin crew directions, particularly during critical phases of a flight.