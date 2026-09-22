AI In Radiology Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) AI in Radiology Market Size & Share Analysis The global AI in radiology market size was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.66 billion in 2026 to USD 16.22 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 25.37% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the AI in radiology market with a share of 45.5% in 2025. AI in radiology refers to the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning technologies to analyze medical images and support radiological interpretation and clinical workflows. These technologies assist with image acquisition, reconstruction, image analysis, and disease and lesion detection of critical findings across modalities such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound. AI in radiology solutions are classified under HSN Code 8523 (recording media, including software) and SIC Code 7372 (prepackaged software). The AI in radiology market demand is driven by the growing volume of medical imaging, increasing need for faster image interpretation, and rising adoption of AI-assisted diagnostic technologies. Healthcare providers are using AI to support image analysis, lesion detection, workflow prioritization, and quantitative assessment, contributing to AI in radiology market growth. AI in Radiology Market Key Takeaways AI in Radiology Market Size and Growth . 2025 Market Size: USD 2.12 Billion

. 2026 Market Size: USD 2.65 Billion

. 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 16.16 Billion

. Forecast Period: 2026–2034

. Base Year: 2025

. Market CAGR (2026–2034): 25.37% Regional Insights . Largest Regional Market (2025): North America

. North America Market Share (2025): 45.5%

. Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific

. Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 26.9% Segment Insights By Component . Leading Segment: Software & Platform

. Market Share in 2025: 46.7% By Technology

. Fastest-growing Segment: Computer Vision Techniques

. CAGR: 25.92% (2026–2034) By Modality

. Leading Segment: X-ray

. Market Share in 2025: 29.4% By Deployment Mode

. Fastest-growing Segment: Cloud-based

. CAGR: 27.18% (2026–2034) By Application

. Fastest-growing Segment: Predictive Analytics & Prognostic Analysis

. CAGR: 27.14% (2026–2034) By End Use . Leading Segment: Hospital & Clinics

. Market Share in 2025: 55.8% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, AI in Radiology Market Trends Expansion of AI-Assisted Radiology Triage AI in radiology market analysis shows that AI is being used in radiology to review medical imaging and identify potentially urgent findings. Deep learning and machine learning (ML) can help prioritize scans with suspected abnormalities for faster radiologist attention. This development strengthens clinical decision support within the radiology workflow. Development of AI-based Radiology Report Generation AI systems are being used to analyze imaging findings and generate draft radiology reports for clinician review. Natural language capabilities can organize image analysis results into structured documentation and support faster reporting. This development improves efficiency across imaging informatics and diagnostic imaging workflows. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on AI in Radiology Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the AI in radiology market share, as dependence on GPUs, high-bandwidth memory, imaging hardware, cloud infrastructure, and specialized computing components can increase deployment costs and delay installation of AI-enabled radiology systems. The market is likely to follow a stair-step recovery pattern, as hardware procurement, software integration, clinical validation, and hospital deployment can resume in phases as computing capacity and imaging-system availability improve. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.37%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.3 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 25.07%. As supply conditions normalize through improved AI-chip availability, greater computing capacity, steadier imaging-hardware supplies, and smoother hospital technology integration, AI in radiology market growth is expected to gradually return 25.37%. AI in Radiology Market Investment and Funding Analysis The AI in radiology market forecasts investments directed toward AI-powered medical imaging, automated radiology diagnosis, clinical workflow platforms, and advanced image-analysis tools. Key Investment and Funding Activities in AI in Radiology Market, 2025–2026



Company Value (USD) Details Aidoc USD 150 million in Series E funding In April 2026, Aidoc raised another USD 150 million in Series E funding led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, bringing its total funding to more than USD 500 million to scale its clinical AI foundation model and enterprise platform for medical imaging and clinical decision-making. Subtle Medical USD 33 million in Series C funding In May 2026, Subtle Medical raised USD 33 million in Series C funding. The company develops AI solutions for MRI, PET, and CT workflows, with the funding supporting further expansion of its imaging-AI portfolio. Aidoc USD 150 million In July 2025, Aidoc secured USD 150 million in financing, led by General Catalyst and Square Peg, to accelerate development of its CARE clinical AI foundation model and expand deployment of AI-powered solutions across healthcare systems.

AI in Radiology Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Higher Medical Imaging Volumes and Expansion in Precision Medicine Programs Drive Market

Higher volumes of X-rays, CT scans, MRI examinations, and other diagnostic imaging procedures are increasing the workload of radiology departments. AI-based image analysis can help process large numbers of scans, identify potential abnormalities, and support faster review. This growing imaging workload creates greater demand for AI-assisted diagnosis and clinical decision support.

The expansion of precision medicine programs is increasing the need for detailed analysis of patient-specific imaging data. AI can identify imaging patterns and quantitative features that support individualized diagnosis and treatment decisions. Greater use of personalized healthcare therefore creates additional applications for AI in radiology.

Market Restraints

PACS Integration Gaps and High AI Validation Costs Restrain Market Expansion

Limited interoperability with legacy picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and hospital systems can make AI deployment difficult across existing radiology workflows. Different data formats, interfaces, and system architectures may require additional integration work before AI tools can access medical imaging data. These compatibility issues can increase implementation effort and slow adoption across healthcare facilities.

High costs for AI validation and clinical integration can increase the investment required by radiology providers. AI solutions need performance testing, clinical validation, workflow configuration, and ongoing monitoring before routine use. These requirements can make adoption more difficult for smaller hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers.

Market Opportunities

Adoption of AI-based Quantitative Imaging and Incidental Finding Detection Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

The adoption of AI-based quantitative imaging offers growth opportunities for AI software developers, medical imaging technology companies, radiology workflow providers, and diagnostic imaging centers. These players can develop solutions that automatically measure anatomical structures, tissue characteristics, lesion volumes, and other imaging biomarkers, enabling more standardized and reproducible analysis. AI-based quantitative tools can also support risk assessment and opportunistic screening, creating opportunities for integrated imaging-analysis platforms.

The use of AI for incidental finding detection offers growth opportunities for radiology AI developers, imaging software vendors, PACS/workflow providers, and healthcare technology companies. AI solutions can identify and prioritize clinically significant abnormalities detected during imaging performed for unrelated conditions, creating opportunities for tools that integrate alerts and findings directly into radiologists' worklists. Recent clinical research has demonstrated the use of AI to flag incidental pulmonary embolisms and reduce the time required to prioritize such cases.

Market Challenges

False-Positive Burden and Changing Clinical Data Conditions Challenge Market Growth

False-positive findings from AI-assisted diagnosis can increase the number of cases requiring additional radiologist review. Frequent incorrect alerts may add workload to the radiology workflow and reduce confidence in automated findings. Higher review requirements can limit the efficiency gains expected from healthcare AI.

The changing patient populations, disease patterns, and imaging practices can affect the performance of machine learning (ML) models after deployment. Differences in medical image analysis data over time may require model monitoring, recalibration, or retraining. These ongoing changes can make consistent AI performance more difficult to maintain.

AI in Radiology Market Segmentation Analysis By Component

The software & platform segment accounted for a share of 46.7% in 2025, supported by AI platforms for analyzing medical images and assisting radiology workflows. These solutions enable automated image interpretation and integration with clinical systems.

The AI-enabled devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.31% during the forecast period, driven by imaging devices incorporating AI capabilities for automated analysis and faster radiological assessment.

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By Technology

The machine learning algorithms segment accounted for a share of 43.6% in 2025. Machine learning models are trained to identify patterns and abnormalities in medical images that assist radiologists with automated detection and classification.

The computer vision techniques segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.92% during the forecast period, fueled by computer vision capabilities for extracting and interpreting visual information from radiological images.

By Modality

The X-ray segment accounted for a share of 29.4% in 2025 due to the extensive use of X-ray imaging across routine diagnostic procedures for automated interpretation and detection of abnormalities in images.

The ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.63% during the forecast period, propelled by the widespread use of ultrasound for real-time diagnostic imaging. AI-based analysis helps improve image interpretation and identification of clinically relevant findings.

By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.18% during the forecast period, supported by scalable access to AI radiology platforms and imaging data. Cloud deployment enables centralized AI processing and easier integration across healthcare facilities.

The on-premise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% during the forecast period, supported by healthcare providers requiring local control of imaging data and AI systems. On-premise deployment allows AI applications to operate within existing hospital IT infrastructure.

By Application

The image analysis segment accounted for a share of 42.7% in 2025, supported by AI applications for detecting, classifying, and segmenting abnormalities in medical images. Automated analysis assists radiologists in interpreting large volumes of diagnostic scans.

The predictive analytics & prognostic analysis segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.14% during the forecast period, driven by AI models that use imaging and clinical data to assess disease risks and outcomes.

By End Use

The hospital & clinics segment accounted for a share of 55.8% in 2025 due to the high volume of diagnostic imaging performed in clinical settings. AI tools assist radiologists with image interpretation, workflow prioritization, and diagnostic assessment.

The research and academic institutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.37% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of AI for medical imaging research, algorithm development, and clinical validation. These institutions contribute to the development and evaluation of new radiology AI applications.

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AI in Radiology Market Regional Outlook North America AI in Radiology Market

North America: Market Dominance Led by Advanced AI and Deep Learning Ecosystem

The North American AI in radiology market accounted for the largest regional share of 45.5% in 2025, supported by expanding computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) and adoption of integrated AI software and imaging platforms across radiology workflows.

U.S. AI in Radiology Market

The U.S. AI in radiology market is supported by the use of deep learning for automated image interpretation and AI-enabled computed tomography (CT) applications. The FDA has authorized multiple AI-enabled radiology devices, including lung imaging, prostate MRI, CT, and image analysis systems, demonstrating continued regulatory adoption of AI across diagnostic imaging.

Canada AI in Radiology Market

The Canada AI in radiology market is benefitting from machine learning-based image analysis and expanding healthcare analytics infrastructure. The Government of Canada provides funding for the VITAL health data platform, which includes the integration of medical imaging data from hospitals to support AI-driven healthcare research and diagnostics.

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Asia Pacific AI in Radiology Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Adoption of Automated Radiology Workflows and AI-enabled Screening

The Asia Pacific AI in radiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period, supported by rapid adoption of AI-assisted diagnosis, medical image analysis, radiology workflow automation, and AI-enabled imaging devices.

Japan AI in Radiology Market

The Japan AI in radiology market is supported by clinical decision-support applications and structured radiology reporting. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare advances policies promoting AI use in medical imaging and diagnostic support, strengthening the integration of AI into radiological practice.

China AI in Radiology Market

The China AI in radiology market is benefiting from strong deployment of deep-learning image analysis, particularly for CT-based applications. China's National Health Commission has issued guidelines calling for widespread use of AI-assisted medical imaging in secondary hospitals and above, including intelligent image diagnosis, report generation, image quality assessment, and treatment recommendations.

India AI in Radiology Market

The India AI in radiology market is supported by the adoption of computer-aided detection for chest and retinal imaging across public healthcare programs. In 2025, the Ministry of Health reported deployment of an AI chest X-ray classifier and diabetic-retinopathy detection system, while AI-enabled screening had already covered more than 14,000 retinal images.

Europe AI in Radiology Market

Europe: Market Expansion Fueled by Large-scale Screening Applications and AI Research Programs

The Europe AI in radiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.86% during the forecast period, supported by cloud-enabled imaging infrastructure, predictive analytics, and wider integration of AI into radiology workflows.

UK AI in Radiology Market

The UK AI in radiology market is supported by cloud-based AI deployment and large-scale screening applications. In September 2025, NHS England announced AIR-SP, a cloud platform designed to allow NHS trusts to test AI tools on screening images at scale, supporting faster adoption of radiology AI across the health system.

Germany AI in Radiology Market

Germany's AI in radiology market is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health's AI research program, which includes projects developing and clinically validating artificial-intelligence algorithms for automated analysis of radiological images. The government's 2026 healthcare digitalization strategy also promotes secure AI testing environments and expanded use of health data for developing, training, and validating AI applications, supporting wider integration of AI-assisted radiology into clinical practice.

Latin America AI in Radiology Market

Latin America: Market Shaped by Development of Robust Imaging Infrastructure

The Latin American AI in radiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.94% during the forecast period, supported by greater integration of PACS, DICOM-based imaging infrastructure, and computer-aided diagnostic tools across radiology services. In Mexico, the ISSSTE launched four AI-supported mammography interpretation centers in 2026, connecting studies from 98 medical units. In Brazil, the National Institute of Technology and Federal University of Fluminense advanced AI-assisted breast thermography in 2025, using thermal camera data and machine learning algorithms to identify breast abnormalities.

Middle East & Africa AI in Radiology Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Development Led by Adoption of AI-enabled Services across Healthcare Facilities

The Middle East & Africa AI in radiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.21% during the forecast period, supported by expanding imaging informatics, clinical decision support, and AI-enabled services across hospitals and clinics. In the UAE, the Dubai Health Authority's diagnostic imaging standards require AI used in radiology to operate under radiologist supervision with continuous monitoring and training, strengthening regulated clinical deployment. In South Africa, the government-backed NuMeRI facility provides advanced PET and SPECT imaging for cancer and other diseases, expanding the country's nuclear-imaging infrastructure and supporting AI-enabled interpretation of complex medical images.

Competitive Landscape

The AI in radiology market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from global medical-imaging manufacturers, healthcare technology companies, clinical AI developers, and specialized radiology software providers. Key players such as Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Rad AI, Inc. are collectively estimated to account for approximately 30–35% of the global AI in radiology market share.

Established participants compete primarily through AI algorithm performance, integration with imaging systems, workflow automation, interoperability, regulatory compliance, and partnerships with hospitals and radiology networks. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the AI in radiology market ecosystem compete through specialized diagnostic algorithms, automated image interpretation, radiology reporting tools, faster deployment, and flexible software models tailored to individual healthcare providers.

Siemens Healthineers (Germany) GE HealthCare (US) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Rad AI, Inc. (US) Aidoc Medical Ltd. (Israel) Viz, Inc. (US) RapidAI, Inc. (US) Lunit Inc. (South Korea) Infervision Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Enlitic, Inc. (US) Hologic, Inc. (US)

List of Key and Emerging Players in AI in Radiology MarketKey Industry Developments

August 2026: The FDA cleared Lower Limb AI (LLAI), an automated radiological image-processing software designed for lower-limb imaging.

July 2026: The FDA cleared AI Contouring (VA10A) from Varian Medical Systems, an AI-based radiological image-processing software for radiation-therapy applications.

May 2026: The FDA cleared Synapse Lung Nodule AI, a computer-aided detection system for lung CT, expanding Fujifilm's AI capabilities for identifying pulmonary nodules in radiology workflows.

April 2026: The FDA cleared AI-Rad Companion Organs RT, an AI-based radiological image-processing software for radiation-therapy applications.

February 2026: The FDA cleared AI Platform 2.2, an automated radiological image-processing software from Exo Imaging.

January 2026: Qure received a multimillion-dollar grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a large open-source multimodal medical-imaging database and AI-enabled point-of-care ultrasound algorithms.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 2.12 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 2.66 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 16.22 Billion CAGR 25.37% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Rad AI, Inc. (US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By Modality, Deployment Mode, By Application, By Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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