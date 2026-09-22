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Belgium's Diesel Prices Hit Record High Amid Middle East Supply Shocks
(MENAFN) Diesel prices in Belgium surged to an unprecedented €2.50 ($2.78) per liter, shattering the country's previous record as global oil markets reel from disruptions in key Middle East shipping routes.
The Belgian Economy Ministry announced new maximum fuel prices effective Tuesday, Sept. 22, with B7 diesel climbing 3.3 cents per liter to reach the historic threshold.
The figure eclipses the prior high of €2.489, which had stood since April 9.
B10 diesel — a blend containing up to 10% biodiesel — also climbed, rising 3.4 cents to a new ceiling of €2.493 per liter.
Heating diesel prices followed suit, reaching €1.6217 per liter for orders below 2,000 liters and €1.5812 per liter for larger orders. Under Belgian regulations, gas stations are barred from charging above these government-set ceilings.
The price spike comes as escalating tensions ripple through global energy markets. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, compounded by attacks damaging Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline — a critical route for transporting oil to the Red Sea — have driven Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel in recent weeks.
The Belgian Economy Ministry announced new maximum fuel prices effective Tuesday, Sept. 22, with B7 diesel climbing 3.3 cents per liter to reach the historic threshold.
The figure eclipses the prior high of €2.489, which had stood since April 9.
B10 diesel — a blend containing up to 10% biodiesel — also climbed, rising 3.4 cents to a new ceiling of €2.493 per liter.
Heating diesel prices followed suit, reaching €1.6217 per liter for orders below 2,000 liters and €1.5812 per liter for larger orders. Under Belgian regulations, gas stations are barred from charging above these government-set ceilings.
The price spike comes as escalating tensions ripple through global energy markets. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, compounded by attacks damaging Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline — a critical route for transporting oil to the Red Sea — have driven Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel in recent weeks.
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