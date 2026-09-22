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Lavrov Accuses West of Waging "Fake" Drone Disinformation Campaign
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday lashed out at Western media, accusing outlets of running an unsubstantiated information campaign against Moscow through reports claiming Russian drones have been operating over European Union territory.
Addressing the fourth international forum, "Dialogue about Fakes 4.0," in Moscow, Lavrov charged that Western outlets pin the appearance of drones in Europe on Russia without any supporting evidence, effectively playing what he called "information cards."
"Today, the topic of Russian drones, which allegedly appear here and there in European countries, attack some objects on the territory of these countries, has become fashionable in the Western media," he said.
According to Lavrov, such reports frequently unravel later, revealing the drone in question was not Russian, was in fact Ukrainian, or could not be traced back to Russia at all.
"And in the meantime, as is the case now in Germany, caught up in this fake, they expel our diplomats, close diplomatic consular offices, cultural centers," he said.
He described the West's information strategy as a pattern: rapidly manufacture what he termed a "fake," escalate it into a full-blown crisis within days, choke off access to alternative accounts of the incident, then pivot to the next narrative.
Lavrov further accused Western media and entertainment industries of conditioning audiences to accept what he called "even the most outrageous anti-Russian stereotypes and fantasies."
He claimed growing numbers of people in Western societies are pushing back against their own governments over what he characterized as a blackout on coverage of alleged Ukrainian attacks against civilians in Russian cities.
As an example, he pointed to what he termed a "terrorist attack" in Starobelsk, asserting it drew no condemnation from either Western governments or Western media outlets.
Skripal, Navalny Poisoning Cases
Lavrov also revisited the Skripal affair, claiming British authorities have never responded to Moscow's inquiries and accusing London of effectively holding Russian citizens "hostage."
"If we talk about specific provocations using the information field, then 8 years ago in the English town of Salisbury it was announced that the Skripal couple, Sergei Skripal himself and his daughter, were poisoned by Russian intelligence," he said.
He maintained that Moscow has repeatedly requested information from British authorities on the whereabouts of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, receiving no reply — a silence he framed as proof that London has essentially taken the two Russian nationals "hostage."
Drawing a parallel to the Alexey Navalny case, Lavrov accused Germany of stonewalling Russian requests for medical test results and treatment information from Navalny's 2020 hospitalization there.
"Complete silence, inciting anti-Russian rhetoric and avoiding honest conversation," he said.
Lavrov argued the information war against Russia predates the Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022, tracing its roots back further in time.
He linked the campaign to a decision made under President Vladimir Putin in the early 2000s to chart what he described as an independent policy path and break from what he termed neocolonial patterns of cooperation with the West.
"According to the growing trend, this deterrence has reached today's situation, when more than 30,000 sanctions, a record amount compared to all other countries of the world, have been announced against us," Lavrov said.
Addressing the fourth international forum, "Dialogue about Fakes 4.0," in Moscow, Lavrov charged that Western outlets pin the appearance of drones in Europe on Russia without any supporting evidence, effectively playing what he called "information cards."
"Today, the topic of Russian drones, which allegedly appear here and there in European countries, attack some objects on the territory of these countries, has become fashionable in the Western media," he said.
According to Lavrov, such reports frequently unravel later, revealing the drone in question was not Russian, was in fact Ukrainian, or could not be traced back to Russia at all.
"And in the meantime, as is the case now in Germany, caught up in this fake, they expel our diplomats, close diplomatic consular offices, cultural centers," he said.
He described the West's information strategy as a pattern: rapidly manufacture what he termed a "fake," escalate it into a full-blown crisis within days, choke off access to alternative accounts of the incident, then pivot to the next narrative.
Lavrov further accused Western media and entertainment industries of conditioning audiences to accept what he called "even the most outrageous anti-Russian stereotypes and fantasies."
He claimed growing numbers of people in Western societies are pushing back against their own governments over what he characterized as a blackout on coverage of alleged Ukrainian attacks against civilians in Russian cities.
As an example, he pointed to what he termed a "terrorist attack" in Starobelsk, asserting it drew no condemnation from either Western governments or Western media outlets.
Skripal, Navalny Poisoning Cases
Lavrov also revisited the Skripal affair, claiming British authorities have never responded to Moscow's inquiries and accusing London of effectively holding Russian citizens "hostage."
"If we talk about specific provocations using the information field, then 8 years ago in the English town of Salisbury it was announced that the Skripal couple, Sergei Skripal himself and his daughter, were poisoned by Russian intelligence," he said.
He maintained that Moscow has repeatedly requested information from British authorities on the whereabouts of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, receiving no reply — a silence he framed as proof that London has essentially taken the two Russian nationals "hostage."
Drawing a parallel to the Alexey Navalny case, Lavrov accused Germany of stonewalling Russian requests for medical test results and treatment information from Navalny's 2020 hospitalization there.
"Complete silence, inciting anti-Russian rhetoric and avoiding honest conversation," he said.
Lavrov argued the information war against Russia predates the Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022, tracing its roots back further in time.
He linked the campaign to a decision made under President Vladimir Putin in the early 2000s to chart what he described as an independent policy path and break from what he termed neocolonial patterns of cooperation with the West.
"According to the growing trend, this deterrence has reached today's situation, when more than 30,000 sanctions, a record amount compared to all other countries of the world, have been announced against us," Lavrov said.
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