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G7 Demands Iran Halt Houthi Support, Warns of Regional Fallout
(MENAFN) G7 foreign ministers issued a stark warning to Iran on Monday, demanding an end to what they characterized as military backing for Houthi forces in Yemen and cautioning that continued support risks deepening regional tensions and destabilizing international shipping and global stability.
The joint statement, released following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, came from foreign ministers representing Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The ministers also condemned continuing Houthi attacks within Yemen and against Saudi Arabia.
The group called on all parties to refrain from actions that could further destabilize the region or disrupt maritime trade routes essential to the global economy, while pressing for an immediate end to Iranian-linked attacks and emphasizing the need to safeguard critical waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.
"We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the ministers said in the statement.
They further reaffirmed "the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways," along with the security of global supply chains and stability of energy markets.
The G7 voiced solidarity with nations targeted by Iranian or Iran-backed attacks, affirming their right to self-defense.
"We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens," the statement said, while reiterating support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of those nations.
The ministers also declared that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, calling on Tehran to abandon its ballistic missile program and cease what they termed destabilizing activities both regionally and globally.
Additionally, the group condemned attacks carried out in Iraq by Iran and Iranian-backed militias targeting diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, and US and anti-ISIS (Daesh) coalition forces — particularly within the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
The G7 is an informal coalition of seven major industrialized nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — that convenes regularly to address pressing economic, security and international matters.
The joint statement, released following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, came from foreign ministers representing Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The ministers also condemned continuing Houthi attacks within Yemen and against Saudi Arabia.
The group called on all parties to refrain from actions that could further destabilize the region or disrupt maritime trade routes essential to the global economy, while pressing for an immediate end to Iranian-linked attacks and emphasizing the need to safeguard critical waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.
"We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the ministers said in the statement.
They further reaffirmed "the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways," along with the security of global supply chains and stability of energy markets.
The G7 voiced solidarity with nations targeted by Iranian or Iran-backed attacks, affirming their right to self-defense.
"We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens," the statement said, while reiterating support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of those nations.
The ministers also declared that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, calling on Tehran to abandon its ballistic missile program and cease what they termed destabilizing activities both regionally and globally.
Additionally, the group condemned attacks carried out in Iraq by Iran and Iranian-backed militias targeting diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, and US and anti-ISIS (Daesh) coalition forces — particularly within the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
The G7 is an informal coalition of seven major industrialized nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — that convenes regularly to address pressing economic, security and international matters.
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