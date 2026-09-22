Belarus Highlights 28% Growth In Trade With Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus' Minsk region has reached $150 million in 2026, up 28% from the previous year, the chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee, Aleksey Kushnarenko, said at a meeting with Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov on September 22.

The figure was cited in a statement issued by the Fergana regional administration following the Belarusian delegation's visit to the Fergana region, which focused on strengthening bilateral regional cooperation.

According to the Regional Administration, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthening trade and economic ties, and implementing new investment and industrial cooperation projects.

Furthermore, Kushnarenko said Uzbekistan is an important partner for the Minsk region across several areas and that the delegation's visit was aimed at taking bilateral regional cooperation to a higher level.

“Direct contacts between the regions are the most effective form of cooperation focused on achieving concrete results,” Kushnarenko said.

The Belarusian delegation included representatives of executive committees, education, healthcare and agriculture specialists, as well as executives from companies and organizations. The delegation is also visiting enterprises and facilities in Fergana and holding negotiations on attracting investment.

The parties identified agriculture, light industry, mechanical engineering and tourism as priority areas for expanding cooperation.

Fergana officials highlighted the region's textile industry, fruit and vegetable production and processing, industrial base and labor resources, while the Minsk region presented its capabilities in agricultural technologies, livestock breeding, mechanical engineering and modern equipment manufacturing.

The meeting also reviewed investment projects that have entered the implementation stage and outlined further measures to translate bilateral agreements into practical results.

Moreover, Fergana and Volozhin districts were tasked with developing a joint three-month action plan under an existing friendship agreement, covering economic, cultural and educational exchanges.

The meeting concluded with the signing of several documents, including a memorandum on interregional cooperation between Fergana and Minsk regions, an agreement establishing friendly relations between Volozhin and Fergana districts, and a memorandum between the Minsk branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Fergana regional office of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.