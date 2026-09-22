Azerbaijan's Astara Terminal Scales Up Cargo Handling By 30% In 8M2026
This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).
According to the information, over 537,000 tons of cargo were handled at the terminal during the reporting period, while in the same period of the previous year, this figure stood at 415,000 tons.
In August of this year, 76,000 tons of cargo were handled at the terminal, representing an increase of approximately 50% compared to the same month last year.
In August 2025, 51,000 tons of cargo were handled at the terminal.
The Astara Terminal, located in Iran, facilitates cargo transportation along the International North–South Transport Corridor. Construction of the terminal began in 2017 under an agreement between Azerbaijan and Iran, and cargo handling operations have been underway there since 2018.
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