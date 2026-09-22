Guardianvets Surpasses 2.5 Million After-Hours Veterinary Cases, Highlighting The Growing Need For 24/7 Client Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuardianVets, the leading provider of after-hours triage support for veterinary practices, has surpassed 2.5 million after-hours cases, a milestone that highlights an often-overlooked challenge facing veterinary hospitals: patient and client needs do not stop when the practice closes.

The milestone comes at a time when veterinary practices are under increasing pressure to protect every client relationship and make the most of limited staff capacity. The American Veterinary Medical Association reported that veterinary visits declined approximately 3% nationally in 2025.

In addition to protecting client relationships, access to veterinary guidance after hours can have important patient health implications. Research highlighted in July 2026 by the American Animal Hospital Association found that, in nearly one-third of cases, pet owners misjudged the urgency of their pets' condition.

“For a veterinary practice, an after-hours call may be a worried pet owner trying to decide whether a pet needs immediate emergency care,” said John Dillon, CEO of GuardianVets.“About 34% of the after-hours triage-related calls we handled ended in an appointment rather than an emergency room visit. Working with the veterinary practice, our CVTs can help pet owners determine the right next step, ensuring patients get the right care at the right time while keeping clients connected to their practice.”

GuardianVets provides practices with after-hours coverage from US-based Credentialed Veterinary Technicians who triage, follow practice-specific protocols, engage the on-call DVM or ER when appropriate, and book follow-up care directly in the practice's scheduling system.

The service is free to the pet owner, removing friction at a critical moment while protecting the practice's brand and client relationship.

By morning, urgent cases have been appropriately routed, clients have received clear guidance, voicemails are gone and the practice sees new appointments with full documentation.

“After 2.5 million cases, one lesson is clear: after-hours support is ultimately about strengthening the relationship between a veterinary practice and its clients,” Dillon said.“We absolutely support retention and growth, but the deeper value is trust. Veterinarians have historically held a highly trusted role in their communities. In a market where price sensitivity is rising and switching practices has never been easier, the practices that build and preserve the strongest client relationships will win over the long term.”

About GuardianVets

Based in Chicago, GuardianVets helps veterinary practices stay available after hours without burdening their internal staff. The GuardianVets team of US-based Credentialed Veterinary Technicians provides after-hours triage, routes urgent cases appropriately, and helps practices protect client relationships, retain appointments, and reduce staff workload.

For more information, visit Guardianvets.com.

CONTACT: Cathy Levendoski 314-518-2535...