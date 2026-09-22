Rocket Software Named As A Major Player In IDC Marketscape® For Intelligent Content Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US54137426, September 2026). We believe this recognition highlights Rocket Software's approach to helping enterprises modernize how they manage, govern and access critical content across mainframe, hybrid and cloud environments while building a trusted foundation for AI.

As enterprises accelerate AI initiatives, access to trusted enterprise content is becoming critical to turning those investments into business value. Yet, much of that information remains distributed across complex systems and applications that continue to support business operations. By bridging content across mainframe, distributed, and cloud environments, Rocket® ContentEdgeTM helps customers unlock the value of their content by connecting these environments and bringing greater intelligence, automation and governance to content workflows at scale without requiring disruptive migrations.

"Most enterprises can't get AI to access their most valuable content, because that content can't simply be moved," said Michael Curry, President, Data Modernization Business Unit, Rocket Software. "It lives across archives, mainframe systems, ERP systems, and records repositories with strict requirements around how that information is accessed and governed. ContentEdge helps make that content available to AI where it already lives - preserving existing access controls and keeping every answer traceable back to the source. We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to helping customers overcome these challenges, particularly for organizations operating in highly regulated environments.”

"The content services market is being reshaped by AI-driven automation, hybrid cloud modernization, and the need for tighter governance. Rocket Software's recognition as a Major Player in this IDC MarketScape reflects its ability to modernize mainframe-adjacent content workloads while meeting enterprise security requirements," said Amy Machado, Research Director, Content and Knowledge Discovery Strategies at IDC.

How ContentEdge Prepares Enterprise Content for AI

AI assistants and agents are now consumers of enterprise content alongside employees and applications. For organizations targeting complex AI use cases that depend on unstructured data, this shifts the requirement: information has to be managed and made accessible in ways that support insight at scale, not just storage and retrieval. That is difficult against the reality of most estates - decades of content spread across repositories, archives, and business applications, which leaves AI systems without the reliable, contextual information they need to generate insights, automate tasks, and support decision-making.

ContentEdge encompasses Rocket Software's content services portfolio, including Mobius®, Rocket® Cypress, EOS®, Rocket® Content Automation and Audit & Analytics Services. The platform enables enterprises to address these challenges by transforming enterprise content from information stored across disparate systems into a more connected and actionable business asset.

Rocket Software continues to invest in helping organizations manage, govern, and derive greater value from enterprise content. ContentEdge combines intelligent content management, automation, information governance, and conversational AI capabilities to help customers modernize content workflows, improve access to critical information, and support compliance requirements while preserving existing technology investments.

For more information about Rocket Software's content modernization solutions, click here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by more than 13,500 customers and 850 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, or visit .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rocket Software announce?

Rocket Software was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment. We believe the recognition reflects Rocket's approach to helping enterprises manage, govern and access critical content across complex environments while preparing that information to support AI initiatives.

What is Rocket® ContentEdgeTM?

Rocket ContentEdge is the evolution of Rocket Software's Content Services portfolio. It's designed to help organizations unlock value from unstructured data and accelerate data modernization across hybrid environments without disrupting existing operations.

Why is enterprise content a challenge for AI initiatives?

Much of an organization's most valuable content sits across archives, mainframe systems, business applications and records repositories, often subject to existing access, retention and residency requirements. ContentEdge helps organizations make that information available for AI where it already lives, preserving existing controls and avoiding the need to move or duplicate sensitive content.

How does ContentEdge help organizations prepare enterprise content for AI?

ContentEdge helps organizations connect content across disparate systems and turn unstructured information into a more accessible, governed and actionable business asset. This gives AI-powered applications, assistants and agents access to the reliable, contextual information they need while helping organizations maintain governance, security and compliance.

How does Rocket ContentEdge help organizations maintain governance as they adopt AI?

ContentEdge helps organizations apply AI to enterprise content while maintaining the governance, security and compliance controls already in place. Capabilities such as built-in redaction, reuse of existing access controls, and in-place data connections help organizations make sensitive content available to AI without unnecessarily moving or duplicating information.

For media inquiries:

Lacey Darrow

...