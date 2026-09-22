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Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced


2026-09-22 08:47:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company executives will discuss their business strategies, provide updates on recent developments, and answer questions live from investors.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference taking place on September 24, 2026.

REGISTER HERE

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

We are proud to host this year's Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference and provide a platform for OTCQX and OTCID companies across banking, real estate and technology-enabled services to communicate their strategies, share recent developments and engage directly with investors,” said Greg Young, Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

September 24th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
10:00 AM ET Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. OTCQX: LFGP
10:30 AM ET Granite Real Estate Investment Trust OTCQX: GRTUF | TSX: GRT.UN
11:00 AM ET White River Bancshares Company OTCQX: WRIV
11:30 AM ET Potomac Bancshares, Inc. OTCID: PTBS
12:00 PM ET RESAAS Services, Inc. OTCID: RSASF


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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