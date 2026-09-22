365 Data Centers And Megaport Expand Partnership Into Nine Additional Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Megaport Points-of-Presence in Nine 365 Data Centers facilities further extend on-demand cloud and network connectivity for enterprise customers

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Data Centers (“365”), a leading provider of high-density colocation, connectivity, and AI-enabled cloud services, announces the latest expansion of its partnership with Megaport, a global leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider and global automated infrastructure platform.

Nine Points-of-Presence (PoPs) have been added, bringing Megaport into the following 365 facilities:



Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Detroit, Michigan

Chicago, Illinois

Commack, New York

Philadelphia (Market Street), Pennsylvania

Rancho Cordova, California

Richardson, Texas

Smyrna, Georgia Herndon, Virginia



“Our customers need simple, scalable, and secure access to cloud and connectivity services close to where their infrastructure lives,” said Derek Gillespie, CEO of 365 Data Centers.“This latest expansion of our partnership with Megaport continues to enhance the flexibility of our carrier-neutral ecosystem and supports the hybrid IT strategies of organizations operating across key U.S. markets.”

The expanded deployment gives 365's customers at these nine facilities access to Megaport's on-demand connectivity platform, providing flexible options to connect to cloud, network and digital-service providers. Customers can provision and scale connectivity through Megaport's software-defined platform, enabling access to services including Direct Internet Access (DIA), transport and direct cloud connectivity to major public cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud and IBM Cloud.

“Businesses need the freedom to connect digital infrastructure wherever it runs, and to rapidly scale those connections as demand evolves,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport.“Expanding our presence across nine additional 365 Data Centers facilities makes it even simpler for more customers to access the cloud and network services on demand, and build resilient connections between key US markets and across the world.”

The new deployments build on the companies' longstanding partnership. Over the past two years, Megaport has added PoPs at 365 Data Centers' facilities in Boca Raton, Florida; Alpharetta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; Boca Raton, Florida; Bridgewater, New Jersey; Carlstadt, New Jersey; and Philadelphia's Spring Garden location. With the addition of the nine newly announced facilities, Megaport's footprint across 365 Data Centers' platform will extend to 15 facilities in major edge markets nationwide.

For more information about 365 Data Centers and Megaport's services, please visit and .

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers delivers a modern, AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure platform for mid‐market and enterprise organizations. The company's tailored services bring together high‐density data centers, private and dedicated cloud platforms, advanced connectivity, and AI capabilities. By converging colocation, connectivity, and cloud with an intelligence layer, 365 helps organizations deploy, scale, and optimize AI and digital workloads with confidence. Dedicated private AI services, managed services, consulting, and vertical AI solutions deliver cutting‐edge technology, data sovereignty, and cost optimization tailored to enterprise needs. With a single provider, one MSA, and unified support, customers gain a fully integrated infrastructure stack that ensures efficiency, control, and scalability.

About Megaport

Deploying infrastructure should be fast and simple. By taking a software-defined approach, Megaport provides private compute, network, and storage – globally, securely, and on demand. Build and scale your infrastructure in just a few clicks with a globally distributed AI inference platform. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with service providers, data centers, and systems integrators across 1,200+ enabled locations worldwide. The Megaport Network is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Start building at megaport.com.

Media Contact for 365 Data Centers

Rhonda Carpenter, Account Coordinator, iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: ...

Media Contact for Megaport

Adam Hennessy, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, Megaport

Tel: +61 7 3088 7400

Email: ...